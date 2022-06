Rays: +1.5 (-145) Total 8 (Over -105/Under -115) Let’s start at the bottom with Rasmussen and work our way up. At 5-3, Rasmussen has a decent 3.41 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. On most days I would not pass him over as quickly as I’m prepared to do today. This is due in large part to Rasmussen’s awful track record against the Yankees. Since 2020, the Yankees are hitting .357 against Rasmussen with an OPS of .857. But the Yankees are hitting everyone right now and lead the MLB in home runs and rank third in runs scored.

