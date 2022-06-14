ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

‘Superheroes’ help City of Austin conserve water at new facility

By Eric Henrikson
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDNs9_0gADub1N00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Two new “superheroes” are helping the City of Austin conserve water at the city’s new Permitting and Development Center.

“Oscar and Clara are our two sustainable water superheroes. They are the folks that are helping us make this building one of the most resilient and sustainable water facilities in the city of Austin,” said Kevin Critendon, Assistant Director of Environmental Planning and Development Services at Austin Water.

“Because of these innovations, the building will use 75% less drinking water compared to other buildings of similar size,” said city councilmember Leslie Poole. She said that the system will also reduce runoff, erosion and flooding near the building.

The city revealed the two systems last week in a press conference at the new facility. We wanted to take a closer look at what they do and why they could be important for development in Austin.

What are OSCAR and CLARA?

According to Austin Water, these two systems (which they call superheroes) can save “over one million gallons of drinking water each year.” The two systems are part of a pilot program that Austin Water hopes will be implemented at future developments around the city.

Austin entered new water restrictions. Here’s how other cities are limiting use

OSCAR stands for the On-Site Collection and Resuse System. Critendon said that it “takes rainwater from the sky and actually allows it to capture it so that we can use that rainwater for irrigation here on site.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KveDP_0gADub1N00
Austin’s new Permitting and Development Center uses two advanced water systems, OSCAR and CLARA, to help conserve water. (Courtesy: KXAN/JUAN SALINAS)

OSCAR collects rainwater and condensation created by the building’s air-conditioning units. That water is then filtered by passing through 350-micron filters capable of handling flows up to 1,500 gallons per minute and then stored in 40,000-gallon tanks. The filters are self-cleaning, according to Austin Water. That water can then be used for landscaping at the facility.

CLARA stands for Closed-loop Advanced Reclaimed Assembly. This system is a black water treatment system. “We actually can take sanitary wastewater, treat that and then reintroduce that into the building and use it for toilet flushing,” Critendon said.

Austin Water installing smart meters, customers wanting to opt out will have to pay extra

The system is capable of collecting 5,000 gallons of wastewater from the building’s sinks, drinking fountains and toilets. The water is then filtered by passing through several tanks. Each one, including a hydroponics tank filled with plants, treats the water in different ways.

That water is then filtered back around and reused by the same toilets.

“The system creates an ongoing recycling of wastewater so we get the most bang fit from this most finite and precious resource,” councilmember Poole said.

Encouraging new water systems in new development

One building that was recently constructed uses a similar water system: the public library on Cesar Chavez. “That building was designed to capture rainwater, and also backup with centralized reclaimed water for toilet flushing,” Critendon said.

Both the library and the new Permitting and Development Center used clever architecture to hide the water systems. “The architect for this facility has been able to incorporate that into the building design. So it’s a very pleasant and aesthetically pleasing feature here.”

AW_FutureOfWater_CaseStudy Download

Poole and Critendon both voiced hope that similar systems will be used in new construction around Austin.

“I want everybody in our city who is building or renovating commercial structures in Austin, look at what Austin water is doing and follow their lead. Everyone’s participation is crucial to securing our water future,” councilmember Poole said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Solar panels are dying in Austin; what now?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Solar panel usage is slowly on the rise around the world. As they become more common, there has been some concern about the waste they may create. KXAN viewers wanted to know what happens to panels when they ‘expire’, so we found out. “If you go back about 10 years ago, you […]
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Can Dirty Sixth Be Cleaned Up?

"We need to talk about a re-tenanting. That doesn't mean running people off the street. The dance clubs, beer joints, and tattoo parlors are all perfectly legal and legit businesses. But people are surprised at how few daytime businesses there are on the street. ... "I think it's great that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Lake Travis ISD to get new schools, other improvements with $700 million bond

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis ISD had a meeting Wednesday to discuss the $700 million bond package for three new schools and other improvements to the district’s facilities. This item was not voted on during the meeting, but a cost breakdown that included the new schools was presented: New High School – $236,430,617 New Elementary […]
KXAN

City considers eminent domain for Austin’s airport expansion

KXAN has reported, the Austin airport is looking to build a new mid-airfeld concourse as part of its 2040 master plan. The new concourse (which airport officials hope will be ready by 2028) would offer 10 or more additional gates and would be accessible via an underground tunnel from the main airport building.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

More COVID-19 being detected in wastewater in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As more people use at-home tests to determine if they have COVID-19, Austin Public Health says COVID-19 cases in Austin are underreported right now. It’s one of the reasons the health department has turned to wastewater testing to monitor the pandemic. That latest wastewater testing shows COVID-19 might be spreading in our […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Stinky problem highlights city’s property damage immunity

Once the city realized its error, utility workers promptly repaired the pipe. Laclede, however, still had a $1,200 dent in his bank account. In the weeks that followed, Laclede struggled to get repaid. He said the encounter left him feeling like the city didn’t care about his situation and its process for handling claims is unfair and lacks recourse, he said.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
highlandernews.com

Marble Falls ETJ water customer questions city ‘ethics'

Editor’s note: The following column is commentary from a resident during citizens comments at the June 7 Marble Falls City Council meeting. I’m Tim O’Malley and I’m from the ETJ as well. In 2012, Marble Falls purchased two seperate water systems – Los Escondidos and Hamilton Creek for $10 from the Lower Colorado River Authority, making them wholly responsible for both system.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Central Texas in extreme drought; reduction of water usage urged

Burnet County is in a Stage 4 critical drought, the highest of its four-stage drought index, which comes with a request for residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce water usage by 30 percent. At its regular meeting Monday, June 13, the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors voted...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Water Treatment#Water Systems#Black Water#Urban Construction#The On Site Collection#Resuse System
KXAN

Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore Item Of The Week: Butcher Blocks

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Item of the Week is an exotic choice for home projects: dragon wood butcher blocks! These blocks are on sale for 30% off through the end of June. Jamie Hatton with Austin Habitat For Humanity says, “Butcher blocks are a ReStore customer favorite, and...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin to slash speed limits along nearly 50 busy streets

Austin will lower speed limits on dozens more streets as part of a continuing attempt to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries. The City Council approved the measure Thursday as Austin's traffic fatalities were on track to exceed last year's record-breaking death toll. Traffic experts warn changing speed limit signs...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
fox7austin.com

Outdoor burning prohibited in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - County Judge Bill Gravell issued an order declaring a local state of disaster for Williamson County. The order prohibits outdoor burning in all the unincorporated areas of Williamson County and smoking in and/or on Williamson County parks, preserves and trails due to dry vegetation, wind and imminent threat of severe damage.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Austin begins blue-green algae treatments in Lady Bird Lake

They'll be out there Monday and Tuesday as well, using a chemical called Phoslock that is designed to bind phosphorus — a key nutrient for algae blooms — so the plants can't use it to grow. The positive test was for an area around Red Bud Isle, but the blooms that secrete the cyanotoxin that can kill animals have been found throughout Lady Bird Lake in the past.
KXAN

KXAN

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy