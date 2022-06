Alice Grace Wheeler was born on September 14, 1961 in Michigan and passed away on May 27, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Known as “Ellie”, she traveled the country as a member of a military family with her mother Joyce, father Dean and sisters Carla, Debbie and Pam. She met her husband John Wayne Wheeler in high school and later had 2 children; Amber and Tiffany and gained a bonus daughter, Aryana.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO