Newark, DE

Just In: Fire Guts Newark Home Early Tuesday Morning

firststateupdate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after 12:00, Tuesday morning firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of W...

firststateupdate.com

Comments / 0

 

firststateupdate.com

Video: Fire Guts Newark Home Early Tuesday, No Injuries Reported

On June 14, 2022 at 12:06 am, Aetna Hose Hook And Ladder’s Squad 9 was dispatched to West Chestnut Hill Road for a wire down. While responding, New Castle County 911 began receiving calls for a house fire in the 200 block of W. Chestnut Hill Road upgrading the response and adding Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company as well as surrounding companies.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Elderly NCC Residents Scammed Out Of $42,000 On Monday

On Monday, June 13, 2022, police officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to multiple phone scams, officials said Wednesday. Authorities said at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Kenwood Road in the community of Oak Hill, for the report of a fraud complaint. When the officers arrived, they learned that the 90-year-old female victim received a phone call from someone pretending to be her granddaughter. The subject pretending to be her granddaughter told her that she was involved in a car crash and needed bail money for release. The victim then spoke to a person pretending to be her granddaughter’s lawyer. This second subject told the victim to obtain $15,000.00 cash from her bank and a “Deputy” would respond to her residence for pickup. Soon after, a white male with a goatee wearing a brown shirt and hat, sunglasses, and a yellow reflector vest came to the victim’s residence and took the cash from the victim.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Crime & Safety
WDEL 1150AM

Fire heavily damages Newark house

The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Newark area home is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office. Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Fire Company officials said they were initially called out just after midnight on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for a reported wire down at West Chestnut Hill Road and Brook Drive.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Serious Accident Blocks Southbound I-95 In Newark

Just before 7:30, Tuesday morning rescue crews responded to I-95 SB in the area of 273 for reports of a crash with entrapment. Initial reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle and a dump truck are involved in the accident. Crews worked for about 30 minutes to free a...
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Search On For Two Dover Home Invasion Suspects

The Dover Police Department is investigating a home invasion burglary that occurred on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Office Sergeant Mark Hoffman. Hoffman said at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers received a call for the incident in the Unit Block of McKee Road. Officers contacted a 53-year-old male who advised...
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Germantown Man Critically Injured During Shootout With Would-Be Robbers While Leaving For Work, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a Germantown man who was leaving home to head to work ended up in a shootout with a group of men trying to rob him. Now police are looking for the suspects. Initially, police said the victim was a corrections officer but now they say he is a forensic security consultant. The victim and suspect ended up getting into a shootout right in front of the victim’s home. One of the stray bullets struck a Nissan SUV in the windshield and driver’s side window. Philadelphia police swarmed this Germantown neighborhood after an attempted carjacking led to a shootout....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

firststateupdate.com

Newark Man Killed In I-95 Cross Over Crash Tuesday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DelMato on June 14, 2022 at approximately 7:26 a.m., a gray 2002 BMW 525i was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 north of...
NEWARK, DE
fox29.com

Police: Man shot near front door of home in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot just feet from the front door of his North Philadelphia home Monday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Bonsall Street from 5 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Man, 22, Charged With Murder In Deadly West Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly April shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said. Tavon Jamal Green was taken into custody on murder and gun charges in the shooting death of 22-year-old Joshua Whittington, Baltimore Police said. Whittington was found shot multiple times shortly after midnight April 2 in the 1300 block of West Baltimore Street. He died of his injuries five days later. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined that Whittington was involved in a dispute with someone before he was shot, police said. Court records show a warrant was issued May 15 for Green’s arrest. Police said that warrant was served Wednesday. Green is charged with first- and second-degree murder and a list of firearm offenses related to the shooting, court records show.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Suspect In Custody After Fatal Shooting Inside Beverly City Home Turns Into Hours-Long Standoff With Police, Closes Nearby Beverly City School District

BEVERLY, N.J. (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting inside a Burlington County home. Authorities say a man was shot inside a Beverly City residence around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. A standoff between the suspect and police lasted several hours before the suspect surrendered around 8:30 a.m. A woman and four children were released unharmed, according to authorities. The Beverly City School District closed Tuesday because of the ongoing police activity near the school. “Due to police activity currently taking place on Bentley Avenue, the Beverly City School District will be closed on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, to ensure everyone’s safety. I apologize in advance for the inconvenience and the early communication,” the statement said. Students at Palmyra High school still have school Tuesday. “Thank you in advance for your understanding during this emergent situation, but please understand that your child’s safety and the safety of our staff is our priority and we would not make this hard decision if we did not feel it absolutely necessary,” the statement said. No further information is available at this time.
BEVERLY, NJ

