Two toddlers drown after being found in Hayes Township pond

GAYLORD — Responding to a report of two missing toddlers in the Lake Arrowhead Property Owners Association in Otsego County, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post on Monday found the children in a pond, face down, and unresponsive. Life-saving measures were performed and both children were later pronounced dead.

At approximately 4:32 p.m., troopers were called for a report of two missing two-year-old children on Iroquois Trail in Hayes Township. Troopers arrived at 4:47 p.m. and the children had been missing for approximately 40 minutes. At 5:04 p.m. troopers found the two children face down in a pond at a residence across the street. Both children were unresponsive and life-saving measures were started. Otsego County EMS was called to the scene. One of the children, a two-year-old boy from Elmira, never recovered and was pronounced dead. The other child, a two-year-old girl from Gaylord, was pronounced dead later.

No foul play is suspected at this time and authorities are continuing their investigation.

According to the website for the property owners association, Lake Arrowhead is a private community of six subdivisions surrounding Buhl Lake, which is located about 12.5 miles from Gaylord.