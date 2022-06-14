ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Hill, MD

Baseball's best: Snow Hill stars lead All-Bayside South selections

By Alec Branch, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 2 days ago

The spring baseball season in the Bayside Conference officially wrapped up just a few weeks ago, and for such a competitive and eventful season, there was plenty of recognition to go around for this year's All-Bayside South awards.

The Snow Hill Eagles, who made a thrilling run to the Class 1A State Semifinals , were well represented in the All-Bayside South awards. Brenner Gursky was named Bayside South Player of the Year, and ace Colby Heiser was named Pitcher of the Year, recognizing the dominance of the two star Eagles. Snow Hill head coach Todd Lampman also received the Coach of the Year award.

There were plenty more Bayside South stars who were recognized on the All-Bayside South lists. Here are the All-Bayside South baseball selections for the 2022 season:

Field 7 1/2 of dreams: Little League Challenger Division promotes inclusivity in sports

The best in Bayside: Softball awards celebrate this season's stars of the South

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFxIg_0gADtmlZ00

First Team All-Bayside South

  • Jai Sample (P/INF/James M. Bennett)
  • Kevin Lewis (P/OF/Mardela)
  • Aidan Brinsfield (P/INF/Parkside)
  • John Smith (P/OF/Parkside)
  • Ethan Scott (P/INF/Pocomoke)
  • Brenner Gursky (C/Snow Hill)
  • Colby Heiser (P/INF/Snow Hill)
  • Cole Swift (P/INF/Snow Hill)
  • Shawn Rosemond (P/INF/Stephen Decatur)
  • Logan Tapman (P/OF/Stephen Decatur)
  • Ryan McLaughlin (P/IF/Stephen Decatur)
  • Gus Croll (P/OF/Stephen Decatur)
  • Gavin McIntyre (P/OF/Washington)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10m6G8_0gADtmlZ00

Second Team All-Bayside

  • Dawson Daniels (P/INF/Crisfield)
  • Colby Dailey (INF/James M. Bennett)
  • Alex Kidd (P/OF/James M. Bennett)
  • Aiden Neff (INF/OF/James M. Bennett)
  • Jackson Gray (P/INF/Mardela)
  • Carson Hughes (C/Mardela)
  • Casey Parsons (INF/P/Parkside)
  • Storm Hartman (OF/Parkside)
  • Zach Robinson (INF/Parkside)
  • Garrett Williams (P/DH/Snow Hill)
  • Danner Swift (INF/Snow Hill)
  • Caden Shockley (OF/Stephen Decatur)
  • Lukas Loring (INF/Stephen Decatur)
  • Owen Knerr (INF/Stephen Decatur)

Honorable Mention

Crisfield: Matt Fuller (DH)

James M. Bennett: Jayden Dillard (OF/P)

Mardela: Luke Beauchamp (OF)

Parkside: Blake Ford (C) Gino Meienschein (P), Tyler Janeski (INF)

Pocomoke: Cooper Hooks (INF/P), Tony Martin (INF)

Snow Hill: Raiden Leonard (OF)

Stephen Decatur: Adam Gardner (P), Stephen Wade (P), AJ Kolb (INF/OF)

Washington: Jalen Wigfall (UTIL), Doug Fisher (P)

Wicomico: John Watts (INF/P)

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Baseball's best: Snow Hill stars lead All-Bayside South selections

