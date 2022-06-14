ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Free, bottled water available for City of Benton Harbor residents at Boys & Girls Club and Southwest Community Action Agency – By Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

By Michigan Department OF Health, Human Services
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. – Free bottled water continues to be provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) for City of Benton Harbor residents for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula. To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation...

