Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Durham, Granville, Orange, Person, Vance, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mecklenburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR MECKLENBURG COUNTY At 504 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chase City to near Boydton to 7 miles southwest of Clarksville, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Boydton around 515 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Nelson, Spanish Grove, Beechwood, John H Kerr Dam, North View, Finchley, Finneywood, Skipwith, Fairview and Rogers Corner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
