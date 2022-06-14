ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Durham, Granville, Orange, Person, Vance, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Chatham, Orange, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Orange; Randolph THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN ALAMANCE SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE...NORTHERN RANDOLPH AND NORTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central North Carolina. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southern Orange, southeastern Randolph, and southeastern Chatham counties until 530 PM.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Charlotte; Halifax THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CHARLOTTE AND EASTERN HALIFAX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and central and south central Virginia.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Charlotte; Halifax THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CHARLOTTE AND EASTERN HALIFAX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and central and south central Virginia.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mecklenburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR MECKLENBURG COUNTY At 504 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chase City to near Boydton to 7 miles southwest of Clarksville, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Boydton around 515 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Nelson, Spanish Grove, Beechwood, John H Kerr Dam, North View, Finchley, Finneywood, Skipwith, Fairview and Rogers Corner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Campbell, Franklin, Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 13:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Franklin; Halifax; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Campbell County in central Virginia Northern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Northwestern Halifax County in south central Virginia South central Bedford County in south central Virginia East central Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 126 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rustburg to near Altavista to near Moneta, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Chatham Gretna Brookneal Huddleston and Moneta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

