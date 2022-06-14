Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Durham, Granville, Orange, Person, Vance, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 13:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Franklin; Halifax; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Campbell County in central Virginia Northern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Northwestern Halifax County in south central Virginia South central Bedford County in south central Virginia East central Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 126 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rustburg to near Altavista to near Moneta, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Chatham Gretna Brookneal Huddleston and Moneta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO