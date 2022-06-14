ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Chute, WI

State Baseball Tourney begins

By Mark Daniels
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WIAA State Baseball Tournament begins Tuesday at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. Division 1 teams take center stage on the opening day with quarterfinal and semifinal games. Sun Prairie (24-2) is the number one seed and they will meet 8th seeded Bay Port...

Bay Port grinds to title game

The Bay Port Pirates are back in the W.I.A.A. State Baseball championship game for the second year in a row after avenging last year’s 11-2 title game loss at the hands of Sun Prairie. The 8th seeded Pirates knocked off the defending champs and number one seeded Cardinals Tuesday morning in the Division 1 quarterfinals 4-2. Sun Prairie scored first on a steal of home in the opening inning. The Pirates answered in the second with a two out, run scoring double from Connor LaBar. Bay Port added two more in the second on a steal of home of their own and an RBI single from Cole Benson. John Nickel’s RBI single in the 5th built the lead to 4-1. Benson also started on the mound and covered 6 and a third innings, allowing the one run on 4 hits. Sun Prairie tried to rally, scoring on a wild pitch but Ethan Plog got a strikeout to finish the victory.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Anchors Away! Cruise Ship Docks in Downtown Green Bay for First Time

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – It has been years in the making, but a Great Lakes cruise ship has officially arrived in Green Bay. The nearly 290-foot Ocean Navigator turned the final corner toward Leicht Park as the sun rose behind it just before 7am Thursday morning. It’s the twelfth day of the cruise ship’s current journey.
GREEN BAY, WI
Clean Up Begins After Severe Weather Rolls Across NE Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Tornado warnings hit several counties across Northeast Wisconsin last night as a line of strong storms moved through the area. Strong winds and thunderstorms rocked parts of the state, with several tornadoes reported during last night’s storm. There was also damage across the...
HOWARD, WI
Another Man Arrested in Connection with Green Bay Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Another arrest has been made in connection with a shooting on the city’s east side. Deshaun Clark, 21, was booked into the jail on two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Green Bay Police Capt. Ben Allen confirmed to FOX 11 the arrest...
GREEN BAY, WI
Oshkosh Bridge to Remain Closed for At Least 9 More Weeks

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oregon/Jackson street bridge in downtown Oshkosh will remain closed for at least nine more weeks. The bridge has been closed since May 26 when some of the equipment was discovered to be worn. Engineers say, during a routine inspection, they found that components in the gear teeth that help raise and lower the bridge were worn.
OSHKOSH, WI
As Summer Continues, Be Wary of Leaving Animals in Hot Cars

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — It’s much warmer out these days, and that warmth can mean danger for pets left inside of cars. Temperatures in locked cars with the windows down can become dangerously hot quickly. Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych says they’ve seen it before.
GREEN BAY, WI
Manitowoc Police Closing In On Suspect In Rash Of Car Break-Ins

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ) – Police are looking for the owner of a key ring as they prepare to make an arrest for a rash of thefts from vehicles. Most of the vehicle entries took place within a five-block radius of MacArthur Drive and S. 35th Street, on Manitowoc’s west side.
MANITOWOC, WI
Winnebago County Highway Department Worker Injured in Crash

TOWN OF WINNECONNE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Multiple people were injured in two crashes on U.S. Highway 45, including a Winnebago County Highway Department employee. Just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch was notified of a crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 45, just north of State Highway 116 in the town of Winneconne.
WINNECONNE, WI
Court Proceedings Continue as Hauschultz Released on Bond

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Pre-trial motions continue to be heard in the case of a man accused of ordering the punishment which led to the 2018 death of a 7-year-old boy, but no trial date has been set. Timothy Hauschultz is charged with felony murder, child abuse, and other...
MANITOWOC, WI

