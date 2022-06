Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jacob Amaya was promoted from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City after a strong showing to begin the season. Amaya is the Dodgers’ No. 15 prospect, according to FanGraphs, and ranks No. 19 by MLB Pipeline. He has long been considered a glove-first shortstop who is likely to become a Major League utility player, but this season he has had an offensive breakout that has given some extra hope to his future outcome.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO