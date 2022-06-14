ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Missing woman last seen in Billings Heights

KULR8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS, Mont. - A search is ongoing for a woman last seen in Billings...

www.kulr8.com

KULR8

Motorcyclist killed following crash at 27th and Central, police say

BILLINGS, Mont. - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash with a vehicle on 27th and Central in Billings Thursday. Billings Police sergeant Ben Milam told Montana Right Now the motorcyclist is a man and was brought to the hospital for serious injuries. Milam said westbound traffic on Central...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

4th of July closure reminder

With the Fourth of July less than a month away, the Billings Fire Department has announced several public areas that will be closed during the holiday. The press release says public land on the Rimrocks from Main Street in the heights and along the south side of Highway 3 will be closed starting July 4 at 6 pm. The closure will remain in effect until Tuesday morning, July 5. Zimmerman and Phipps Park are included in these closures.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Body found in Yellowstone River Monday night

Press release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office:. On Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 9:00 pm, deputies were dispatched to the Yellowstone River near the east bridge to investigate a report that a body had been found in the river by individuals who were in the area looking at the river level.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Body found in Yellowstone River in Lockwood

The body of a woman was found Monday night in the Yellowstone River in Lockwood near the East Bridge, and authorities are investigating the incident as a possible homicide. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Tuesday in a news release that the body was found around 9 p.m. by people in the area who were looking at the high river level.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KULR8

New details released in fatal crash near Roundup

ROUNDUP, Mont. – The Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office is providing additional information regarding a fatal accident over the weekend. Musselshell County Sheriff Shawn Lesnik says the first 9-1-1 call came in at 3:54 am, a deputy was notified two minutes later, and that first responders arrived at the scene at 4:18 am.
ROUNDUP, MT
yourbigsky.com

Wednesday morning grass fire off I90

There was a grass fire early Wednesday morning in Billings. It shut down the highway for a short time. The Billings Fire Department has extinguished the flames and the west bound lanes of I90 have reopened. Vehicle traffic has resumed as normal, and the trains are running again. According to...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Flooding leaves several Livingston residents without a home

BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Livingston, vehicles, homes, yards and roads are under water. “You look at what's happened here and in Red Lodge and just hope it really stays safe,” Montana resident Jeremy Carl said. Livingston HealthCare remains evacuated and closed with no access, and evacuations of the...
LIVINGSTON, MT
yourbigsky.com

Yellowstone County flood update

FLOOD UPDATE: There are no mandatory evacuations in Yellowstone County because of overnight river crest according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department. Post by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday stated The National Weather Service has advised the Yellowstone appears to have crested in Billings and should slowly recede through out the night. The Billings Water gauge appears to be malfunctioning as of 1030 pm and statistical reliable data is currently unavailable. The last information Billings was at 15.4’. Previous listed road closures are still in place. Duck Creek Rd is closed at the bridge due to water on the roadway. Some confusion from the Code Red Alert sent out around 5 pm was being shared on Social Media. There were NO MANDATORY Evacuations, only an advisory. This was a precautionary alert to be prepared as a couple earthen berms along the river were saturated and water was pushing at the top. They are currently holding. We have been advised west of Billings river levels on both the Yellowstone & Clark Fork are dropping. Thanks to Commissioner John Ostlund for the aerial photos.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Local feedlot fights flooding, other property near Duck Creek damaged

BILLINGS- Flooding impacts have been seen in Yellowstone County as the water levels rose to over 16 feet on Wednesday. Duck Creek Road, between Billings and Laurel suffered flood damage to the area. The road near the river was closed for most of the day as water covered the asphalt and much of the area.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Closures, Notices as Yellowstone River Crests in Billings Area

Some flooding is beginning to occur in low-lying areas in Yellowstone County as the raging, murky, debris-filled water of the Yellowstone River is nearing its expected crest of 14.8 feet in the Billings area this afternoon (6/14). Water is now spilling over the riverbank in places around the County. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office provided an update on closures at 1 pm Tuesday.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Massive flooding causing evacuations in Laurel

Yellowstone County joined Park, Stillwater and Carbon counties Tuesday with massive flooding and evacuations. Fields used for cattle grazing and yards of homes became home to standing water and a flowing river. The Clarks Fork River began to overtake dozens of homes in south Laurel along the Thiel Road corridor as residents did what they could to adjust to rapidly changing conditions.
LAUREL, MT
theelectricgf.com

Montana Guard responding to flooding search and rescue operations

The Montana National Guard is providing one UH-60 Blackhawk and one CH-47 Chinook, both helicopters, to assist in search and rescue efforts in Roscoe, in Carbon County, and Cooke City, in Park County due to significant flooding in those areas. The Guard is responding at the request of local government...
MONTANA STATE

