Springfield, MO

2nd Barry County inmate arrested in Springfield

By Emilee Kuschel
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of the inmates who escaped from Barry County Jail has been arrested in Springfield this afternoon.

Matthew Crawford was arrested Monday afternoon, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

Escaped Southwest MO inmate captured in Wyoming

Another inmate who escaped with Crawford was found in Wyoming last week.

The three inmates have been missing since Friday, June 3. According to online court records Stephen was in jail for drug-related charges, Crawford was charged with stealing and Blevins faced various charges including resisting arrest and driving while revoked.

