Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing Vermont man has been found alive after three days of searching. Thursday afternoon, police said Donald Gurney, 65, of Springfield, was found in Cavendish and being evaluated by medical personnel. Vermont State Police say Gurney was camping in the Cavendish area when he likely...
The team at OVR Technology in Burlington is receiving high praise across the virtual reality industry. It's smells that has them taking home some hardware. New exhibit in Burlington showcases hip-hop history. Updated: 9 hours ago. A celebration of hip hop kicks off at the Flynn Thursday night. Quechee hot...
CAVENDISH, Vt. — Sixty-five-year-old Donald Gurney from Springfield was reported missing early Tuesday morning after police say his truck was found on Parker Hill Road in Cavendish. His family says he has Alzheimer's. “He’s not the type of guy who would work out into the woods,” Wyatt McAllister, Don...
Two people wanted in connection with a homicide in Rutland, Vermont, were arrested in New Hampshire early Wednesday morning after crashing their car and breaking into a local post office. New Hampshire State Police said they received a call shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of a car that...
Authorities have confirmed that a Fair Haven couple arrested in New Hampshire are persons of interest in a suspicious death in Rutland last weekend. The owner of a farm in New York’s North Country has died. Farmers deal with rising fuel costs. Updated: 5 hours ago. How increase prices...
The owner of a farm in New York’s North Country has died. Farmers deal with rising fuel costs. How increase prices change how famers operate. Vermont College of Fine Arts to send students to Colorado. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Vermont College of Fine Arts is sending its students...
Burlington School Board adjourns special meeting with no action. Homeownership program making a difference for BIPOC Vermonters. Racial justice is a key goal when it comes to efforts to create new affordable housing in Chittenden County. Plattsburgh officials weigh in on bitcoin mining moratorium bill. Updated: 4 hours ago. New...
WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - A dispute between a mother and son led to gunfire and two deaths in Woodstock. According to police, it appears the victim was an innocent bystander who was there to support his friend. But because of an ongoing argument, that decision turned fatal. “The son and...
DUMMERSTON — A 55-year-old woman from Massachusetts was arrested following an incident in Dummerston yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight in progress at a home on Evans Road at around 3:30 a.m. State Police arrived on the scene and found that Vanessa Jordan, of Pittsfield,...
SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say two persons of interest in a Vermont homicide were arrested after an incident in New Hampshire. Police say reports of a car off the road in Salisbury, New Hampshire, early Wednesday led them to a nearby post office building. They say Michael O’Brien, 35,...
Woodstock, VT — Police were still on the scene in Woodstock on Wednesday, one day after authorities say an argument led to the shooting death of a 67-year-old New Hampshire man. The alleged shooter was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Vermont State Police Lt. Todd Baxter...
BOSTON — There is a renewed push for a break in the case of missing Massachusetts woman Maura Murray, who disappeared in New Hampshire almost two decades ago. 5 Investigates spoke with Maura's sister about the new episode out today on a new series called "Hometown Tragedy" that's featuring the case. It will appear on WCVB's streaming channel, Very Local, and take an in-depth look at Maura Murray's disappearance.
Judge issues extreme risk protection order for Vt. parent over school threats. Judge issues extreme risk protection order for Vt. parent over school threats. Primary Preview: Meet the Democrats running for US House - Pt. 2. Updated: 8 hours ago. In the second part of his Primary Preview of the...
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a gunshot incident that took place in Springfield yesterday. Authorities were notified of gunshots being fired in the area of Union Street and Park Street at around 3:30 a.m. State police responded to the area and could not establish that any criminal activity had...
CANAAN, Vt. — New Hampshire State Police arrested a man on Tuesday in connection to a threat made against members of Canaan Memorial High School in Vermont. Police arrested Shane Gobeil, 36 of Canaan on Tuesday afternoon in Colebrook, NH. Gobeil is being charged with harassment and is being...
Knowledge of weather patterns and river conditions helps first responders predict when swimming holes are most dangerous. But some say that information hasn’t been effectively shared with swimmers.
Read the story on VTDigger here: First responders say education could prevent tragedy at Vermont swimming holes.
RUTLAND, Vt. — Rutland City Police said they were called to the upstairs apartment at 76 Baxter Street around 4:45 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a suspicious death. The department is not releasing the identity of the victim or any additional details at this time, but officials said they don't believe there's any danger to the public.
The body of the suspect in a shooting that left the town on high alert Tuesday was found that night in the downtown residence in which he had barricaded himself.
Read the story on VTDigger here: 2 dead in Woodstock shooting that shuttered town for hours.
Comments / 2