ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for a missing man with...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 2

Related
WCAX

Missing Vermont man found alive after 3 days of searching

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing Vermont man has been found alive after three days of searching. Thursday afternoon, police said Donald Gurney, 65, of Springfield, was found in Cavendish and being evaluated by medical personnel. Vermont State Police say Gurney was camping in the Cavendish area when he likely...
CAVENDISH, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police searching Cavendish for missing person

CAVENDISH, Vt. — Sixty-five-year-old Donald Gurney from Springfield was reported missing early Tuesday morning after police say his truck was found on Parker Hill Road in Cavendish. His family says he has Alzheimer's. “He’s not the type of guy who would work out into the woods,” Wyatt McAllister, Don...
CAVENDISH, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WCAX

Driver involved in crash at SVMC dies in hospital

Authorities have confirmed that a Fair Haven couple arrested in New Hampshire are persons of interest in a suspicious death in Rutland last weekend. The owner of a farm in New York’s North Country has died. Farmers deal with rising fuel costs. Updated: 5 hours ago. How increase prices...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Search crews scour Upper Valley for missing Springfield man

The owner of a farm in New York’s North Country has died. Farmers deal with rising fuel costs. How increase prices change how famers operate. Vermont College of Fine Arts to send students to Colorado. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Vermont College of Fine Arts is sending its students...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Police seek suspect in fatal Woodstock shooting

Burlington School Board adjourns special meeting with no action. Homeownership program making a difference for BIPOC Vermonters. Racial justice is a key goal when it comes to efforts to create new affordable housing in Chittenden County. Plattsburgh officials weigh in on bitcoin mining moratorium bill. Updated: 4 hours ago. New...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested after crashing into vehicle in Dummerston

DUMMERSTON — A 55-year-old woman from Massachusetts was arrested following an incident in Dummerston yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight in progress at a home on Evans Road at around 3:30 a.m. State Police arrived on the scene and found that Vanessa Jordan, of Pittsfield,...
DUMMERSTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Mother-son argument led to deadly Woodstock shooting

Woodstock, VT — Police were still on the scene in Woodstock on Wednesday, one day after authorities say an argument led to the shooting death of a 67-year-old New Hampshire man. The alleged shooter was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Vermont State Police Lt. Todd Baxter...
WOODSTOCK, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCVB

2004 missing person case involving Massachusetts woman goes national

BOSTON — There is a renewed push for a break in the case of missing Massachusetts woman Maura Murray, who disappeared in New Hampshire almost two decades ago. 5 Investigates spoke with Maura's sister about the new episode out today on a new series called "Hometown Tragedy" that's featuring the case. It will appear on WCVB's streaming channel, Very Local, and take an in-depth look at Maura Murray's disappearance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

10-year-old girl from Stowe credited with saving mother’s life

Judge issues extreme risk protection order for Vt. parent over school threats. Judge issues extreme risk protection order for Vt. parent over school threats. Primary Preview: Meet the Democrats running for US House - Pt. 2. Updated: 8 hours ago. In the second part of his Primary Preview of the...
STOWE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating after shots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a gunshot incident that took place in Springfield yesterday. Authorities were notified of gunshots being fired in the area of Union Street and Park Street at around 3:30 a.m. State police responded to the area and could not establish that any criminal activity had...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont man arrested after issuing threat against school in Essex County

CANAAN, Vt. — New Hampshire State Police arrested a man on Tuesday in connection to a threat made against members of Canaan Memorial High School in Vermont. Police arrested Shane Gobeil, 36 of Canaan on Tuesday afternoon in Colebrook, NH. Gobeil is being charged with harassment and is being...
CANAAN, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating suspicious death in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — Rutland City Police said they were called to the upstairs apartment at 76 Baxter Street around 4:45 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a suspicious death. The department is not releasing the identity of the victim or any additional details at this time, but officials said they don't believe there's any danger to the public.
RUTLAND, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy