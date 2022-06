Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel continues to impress both the media and the fanbase as well as the players, but he still has a lot to learn about the NFL. At some point this year, McDaniel is going to make a mistake. Chances are when it happens, he will be questioned about it after the game because it may very well cost the team a win. It could be as simple as a player substitution, an ill-advised call late in the game, or maybe a bad timeout or challenge.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO