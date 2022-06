The internet continues to exist as the backbone of society at large. The only drawback is that the traditional internet model relies on all devices being connected to nodes that centralize information, redistributing it to form a flow. Consequently, centralization can lead to a lack of privacy and a single point of failure for all websites that rely on it. Blockchain changes this by creating a distributed network, where all devices store all the information on the web. Although the technology is still new, its aspirations are large and its computational needs are growing.

