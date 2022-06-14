ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Early voting begins for Arkansas primary runoff elections

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Early voting began Tuesday in Arkansas for next week’s primary runoff election.

There are no statewide or congressional races on the ballot in the June 21 runoff so the action will instead focus on several Republican primaries for the state Legislature. Some of the races feature incumbent lawmakers fending off challenges for the GOP nomination.

The most heated race is a Republican primary in north Arkansas that pits two of the most outspoken conservatives who have served in the Legislature. Republican Sen. Bob Ballinger faces former Sen. Bryan King in the primary runoff. Ballinger defeated King in a 2018 Republican primary for state Senate.

Republicans hold a majority of both chambers of the state Legislature.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ballinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Republican Primaries#Republicans#Election State#Legislature#Gop#King In#Senate
The Associated Press

Palin, Begich, Gross advance in Alaska US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Republican Nick Begich and independent Al Gross have advanced to the August special election for the state’s only U.S. House seat. Palin, Begich and Gross, an orthopedic surgeon, were among 48 candidates in last Saturday’s special primary for...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

943K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy