Early voting begins for Arkansas primary runoff elections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Early voting began Tuesday in Arkansas for next week’s primary runoff election.

There are no statewide or congressional races on the ballot in the June 21 runoff so the action will instead focus on several Republican primaries for the state Legislature. Some of the races feature incumbent lawmakers fending off challenges for the GOP nomination.

The most heated race is a Republican primary in north Arkansas that pits two of the most outspoken conservatives who have served in the Legislature. Republican Sen. Bob Ballinger faces former Sen. Bryan King in the primary runoff. Ballinger defeated King in a 2018 Republican primary for state Senate.

Republicans hold a majority of both chambers of the state Legislature.