ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Moto race organizers investigate after 5 competitors killed

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man (AP) — Organizers of a motorcycle race on the Isle of Man in the Irish Sea will investigate the reasons behind five competitors dying in crashes in the 2022 event.

ACU Events Ltd., which runs the Isle of Man TT Races, said it will “systematically analyze every aspect” of the incidents that led to the deaths “using established root cause methodology.”

The races are held on public roads around the island.

Five deaths is the most at the event since 1989, according to the BBC. Six competitors died in 1970.

An English father-and-son team, Roger and Bradley Stockton, were killed in a sidecar event on Thursday. Their deaths followed those of Welsh rider Mark Purslow following a crash in practice, Northern Irish rider Davy Morgan in a crash during the opening Supersport race, and Frenchman Cesar Chanel in a sidecar race.

Chanel’s passenger, Olivier Lavorel, was in a critical condition in hospital with injuries suffered in the same incident.

The 2022 event was the first edition of the TT races since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“After every incident, we work tirelessly to understand the circumstances, establish key learning and implement changes as soon as possible,” said Gary Thompson, clerk of the course.

“Any fatality during an event is a tragedy. As an organisation we promise to take any actions that can help improve safety and undertake this at the earliest opportunity.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moto#Acu Events Ltd#English#Northern Irish#Frenchman#Chanel
The Associated Press

Officials: 4 escape from Virginia prison satellite camp

HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — Four inmates escaped from a federal prison’s satellite camp in Virginia, officials announced Saturday morning. Inmates Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m., the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release. The minimum security facility houses 185 male offenders, officials said. Officials did not release any details about how the inmates escaped.
HOPEWELL, VA
The Associated Press

Gunman kills 3 seniors over potluck dinner at Alabama church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — The 70-year-old visitor had previously attended some services at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church before police say he showed up for a potluck dinner, pulled out a handgun and fatally shot three of the elderly participants, one of whom died in his wife’s arms as she whispered words of love in his ear.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
The Associated Press

Police: Gunfire at mall; no one shot, but 3 hurt fleeing

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gunfire rang out during a fight at a northern Virginia mall on Saturday, and police said three people were hurt while fleeing though no one was shot. Officers were called to Tysons Corner Center on Saturday afternoon for a report of shots fired at the prominent mall near the nation’s capital, Fairfax County police said, but there was no active shooter situation. A fight had broken out and one man took out a gun and fired it, police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
TheConversationCanada

Decriminalizing hard drugs in B.C. follows decades of public health advocacy

British Columbia has become the first province to be granted an exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to remove criminal penalties for possession of opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA for personal use. This means that police will no longer arrest, charge or seize drugs from adults found with 2.5 grams or less of these substances. Instead, people with drugs will be offered information on available health and social services and assistance with referrals to access treatment if they choose. B.C.’s bold experiment to decriminalize “hard” drugs will be closely watched as a comparator with other progressive jurisdictions, such as...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Officials: Gunmen kill 2 police in SW Pakistan province

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen attacked a police post in Pakistan’s insurgency hit southwestern Baluchistan province, killing two constables, and floodwaters washed away a passenger van killing four women and a child, officials said Sunday. Police officer Aziz Jamali said the gunmen fled on motorcycles after shooting the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Man shot by police in Star during stolen gun investigation

STAR, Idaho (AP) — Police in a small southwestern Idaho town shot and killed a 39-year-old man Wednesday morning, authorities said. Star Police Chief Zach Hessing said Wednesday that the shooting occurred about 90 minutes after officers from the Star Police Department were responded to a report of a man who was acting erratically and refusing to leave a family member’s home.
STAR, ID
The Associated Press

Fresno police fatally shoot armed man in park

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A man was fatally shot by Fresno police in a park late Saturday, after officers say he approached them while holding a gun. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma said four officers responded to a call at around 8:35 p.m. of a man waving a gun near the bathrooms at Vinland Park.
FRESNO, CA
The Associated Press

Man arrested for alleged gun violence threat at bus yard

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A transportation worker was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening gun violence at a Northern California rail yard, authorities said. Deputies were called to the Chaboya Division bus yard of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose shortly before 8 a.m. by a report that the man had made a threat while other workers were there, according to a statement from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

947K+
Followers
459K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy