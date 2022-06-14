ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Cyclist killed by hit-and-run driver was a nursing director

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have identified the bicyclist who was struck and killed by a motorist in Yakima on Sunday morning.

Wendy Baker, 66, of Yakima was riding her bicycle on Summitview Road when she was hit and killed by a maroon SUV, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies reported.

Baker, the former interim director of nursing at Yakima Valley College, was traveling west with a group of cyclists when an SUV swerved onto the shoulder and struck her, deputies reported.

Deputies are sill searching for the driver, who fled, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Baker died of blunt force trauma to her head and body, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.

YVC President Linda Kaminski in a Monday email said the school was saddened by the tragedy and noted Baker’s accomplishments. Baker began teaching nursing at YVC in 2003 and became interim director of nursing in 2019. She retired in 2021.

“We are indebted to her for her excellent leadership of our nursing program and selfless service to our state and local community. Wendy was well loved by her students and her colleagues. Our prayers go out to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed,” Kaminski said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima County, WA
Accidents
County
Yakima County, WA
Yakima, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Yakima Valley College#Traffic Accident#Yvc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

943K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy