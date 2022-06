PORT ANGELES – Olympic Peninsula YMCA is planning to build an 8,000 square-foot childcare facility that would serve up to 92 kids next door to the Port Angeles YMCA. The project is sorely needed, according to CEO Wendy Bart, who says that even before the pandemic, there were lots of unemployed workers in our community who would return to work if they could find reliable, affordable childcare.

PORT ANGELES, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO