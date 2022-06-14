ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

UPDATE: Officials put out fire in Delta Township

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lAM1_0gADoP1R00

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Fire officials tell 6 News there was a single-room fire on the 5100 block of W. St. Joseph Hwy. near Snow Road in Delta Township Tuesday.

The incident started around 8 a.m. and there were dozens of firefighters on scene, a ladder on the roof, and a stretcher nearby.

However, fire officials tell 6 News that luckily no one was injured and the fire has now been put out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0rCL_0gADoP1R00

The Lansing Fire Department, Looking Glass Fire Department, and Delta Township Fire Department were all on scene.

West St. Joseph Highway was blocked off from Dutch Hill Drive to Snow Road, but as of 9 a.m. the road was starting to open back up.

