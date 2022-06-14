Motorcar Parts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) _ Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $322,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Torrance, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 25 cents per share.

The maker of remanufactured vehicle alternators and starters posted revenue of $163.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.4 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $650.3 million.

Motorcar Parts expects full-year revenue in the range of $680 million to $700 million.

