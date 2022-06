SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s around most of the region. It will be a little breezy out west again. Sunshine will stick around for Friday as temperatures begin to rise even more. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s by Friday with some 90s out west. The chances for showers and thunderstorms along the way will be very isolated. With the heating of the day, we may have some chances around and just after sunset for parts of South Dakota starting Friday night.

