Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Tried To 'Heal Rift’ During Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

 2 days ago

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may have extended support for one another during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. An expert even reportedly said they likely “strove to ‘heal rift’” when the Sussexes were in the United Kingdom earlier this month.

Meghan Markle, Kate MiddletonReuters

Geo News stated that the body language pro, Elaine Swan, made the assertions about the two Duchesses. She is said to have spoken about the matter to Us Weekly during a recent conversation.

The expert reportedly noticed that the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be “in sync” with the Duchess of Sussex. She is said to have seen an ongoing “communication” between the two royal sisters-in-law.

Comments / 29

guest
2d ago

All reports say that the Cambridges and Markles had no contact with each other. I would hope they didn’t. The Sussexes deserve absolutely no forgiveness from anyone.

22
Moni B.
1d ago

Meghan Markle will NEVER be satisfied with her sister-in-law until SHE is numero uno in the eyes of the BRF! Which is literally an impossibility since she is married to the spare and not the heir to the throne. Duhhh Meghan! Didn't u work that one out before you married Harry?? 🙄

10
S
1d ago

Since the Cambridge & Sussex's were only briefly in the same room, was the anonymous source the Sussex's PR team again?

7
