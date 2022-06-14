Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Tried To 'Heal Rift’ During Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may have extended support for one another during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. An expert even reportedly said they likely “strove to ‘heal rift’” when the Sussexes were in the United Kingdom earlier this month.

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Reuters

Geo News stated that the body language pro, Elaine Swan, made the assertions about the two Duchesses. She is said to have spoken about the matter to Us Weekly during a recent conversation.

The expert reportedly noticed that the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be “in sync” with the Duchess of Sussex. She is said to have seen an ongoing “communication” between the two royal sisters-in-law.