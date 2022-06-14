ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jennifer Lopez Tears Up Over Daughter Emme Performing In Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago

Having her daughter be a part of the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show was a defining moment for Jennifer Lopez. The Grammy winner incorporated her then 11-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz into her halftime performance. In her new Netflix doc Halftime, Jennifer admitted that Emme wasn’t “nervous” at all to sing in front of millions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9NyU_0gADnUTH00
Jennifer Lopez gets emotional reflecting on Emme performing in the halftime show. (Netflix)

“I wanted Emme to sit in the cage. Putting her on that big stage, although it would seem, like, scary for a lot of people, she doesn’t feel nervous because she’s next to me. So she knows that she’s gonna be safe up there,” Jennifer said.

She continued, “I said, ‘You look right down that camera, and you tell every little girl in the world to get loud and to never ever back down from bringing light to injustice.’ And, so that was…” Jennifer began to tear up as she thought about what this moment meant to her and her daughter.

“That was a big part of it for me,” a tearful J.Lo said. “And it was important. And I wanted to come out, after she did that, draped in the American flag, because I’m proud to be an American, but also I am not just American. I’m also Puerto Rican. And I wanted the flip side of that to be a Puerto Rican flag.”

Originally, Jennifer had thought about having Bruce Springsteen make a cameo to sing “Born In The USA.” However, she changed her mind and thought it would be “so much more powerful if Emme sings ‘Born in the USA’ as a little, young Latina girl.”

J.Lo wanted to make a statement about immigration during the Super Bowl halftime show, which she shared with Shakira. “Because these motherf**kers act like everybody’s an immigrant who’s trying to sneak into the country and who’s a criminal. ‘Cause that’s the narrative Trump created, which is bullish*t.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08iFCZ_0gADnUTH00
Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. (Shutterstock)

The “On The Floor” singer also wanted to feature little girls singing in cages during the halftime show. She felt she “had a responsibility to not be quiet” about what was happening to kids being kept in cages at the U.S. border. Jennifer wanted to send a message that “you can’t keep us there.” She added, “The concept is this next generation is not going to be suppressed in the way we were.”

Just one day before the show, the higher-ups at the NFL wanted her to pull the cages from the performance and not make a political statement. “For me, this is not about politics, it’s about human rights,” Jennifer said. She fired back at the NFL and refused to take out the cages. The halftime show went as she had planned it. And the rest is history. Halftime is now airing on Netflix.

Comments / 37

NoNewsGoodNews
1d ago

Humping, gyrating, and twerking have now taken the place of real talent. No wonder children grow up with warped minds.

Reply(2)
38
shelbel33
1d ago

OMG! So done with people screaming that it isn’t breaking our laws when immigrants cross the southern border illegally instead of waiting their turn going through the legal process of entering our country! My great grandparents had to even start learning English prior to entering Ellis Island with being incarcerated for months with their kids before finally allowed to enter the country legally! So done with these outrageous claims like she makes!

Reply
8
Bella
2d ago

She's a drama queen!! just with tears to make sorry or manipulating people!! She's nothing!!

Reply
35
Related
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. Lo
Person
Shakira
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jennifer Lopez
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Baby News

On Thursday, news broke that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy last week. Now, her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown is seemingly reacting to the news. Along with posting a prayer emoji and a pregnant woman emoji, he wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations.”. Brown did not tag Rihanna or name...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#American#Puerto Rican
POPSUGAR

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Is Too Adorable

It's undeniable: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian — super adorable celebrity couple in general — have together made one of the cutest kids. The couple, who got engaged in December 2016 and married in November 2017, share one daughter together, and it's clear that Olympia is her parents' whole world.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'That wasn't a joke!' Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden makes awkward blunder as she tells teen comic Eva Abley with cerebral palsy that she has 'funny bones'

Amanda Holden suffered an awkward moment on Wednesday night's live Britain's Got Talent semi final. The TV star, 51, was left red faced after she told teenage comic Eva Abley, who has cerebral palsy, that she had 'funny bones.'. Eva, 14, was being critiqued by Amanda and her fellow judges...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Madonna Looks Unrecognizable As She Poses With Celeb Pals At Britney Spears' Wedding

Is that Madonna? The "Material Girl" singer looked unrecognizable as she partied the night away with celebrity pals at Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari. In an Instagram snap posted by Donatella Versace, the superstar posed alongside the designer, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Maria Menounos. In the photo, Madonna's face did not move an inch beneath her large black shades. Fans took to the comment section to voice their concern over Madonna's stoic features, as one noted, "What happened to madonnas face? is she using the sunglasses to hide all the work she's had done," while another...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Steps Out For Girls’ Night To Broadway Show In Gray & Black Outfits: Photos

Michelle Obama, 58, proved she can pull off casual and fancy looks during her weekend outings in the Big Apple! The former first lady was photographed coming out of The Pierre hotel in a gray vest over a black sleeveless top and gray cropped pants with snakeskin print sneakers on the afternoon of June 11. The next day, she was also spotted in an all black ensemble that included a button-down shirt over a matching top, flowing pants, and platform shoes.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
18K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy