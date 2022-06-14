ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Patients with chronic illnesses from WTC exposures more likely to suffer long COVID

By administration
newsatw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study of 1,280 patients treated and monitored at the Stony Brook World Trade Center Health and Wellness Program who also contracted COVID-19 reveals that the responders who have suffered from chronic conditions from WTC exposures and the experience of the 911 tragedy appear to have more infection severity and long-term...

newsatw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MedicineNet.com

What Are the 4 Signs of Osteoarthritis?

The signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis may vary depending on the severity of the condition. Some people may have negligible symptoms despite radiologic signs of significant joint involvement, whereas others may have severe symptoms that may perturb sleep and rest. Symptoms generally begin slowly and worsen over time. The four...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Does shingles increase a person's risk of dementia?

Shingles, a viral infection caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus, results in a painful blistering rash along one side of the body or face from nerve inflammation. There has been scientific speculation that such inflammation may increase a person's risk of dementia. However, a new study has found that shingles is not associated with an increased risk of dementia. The study is published in the June 8, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stony Brook, NY
Health
City
Stony Brook, NY
ohmymag.co.uk

Justin Bieber’s bacterial infection, Lyme disease, explained

Back in 2020, Justin Bieber revealed he suffers from Lyme disease. Other celebrities who have Lyme disease include Avril Lavigne, Amy Schumer, and Bella Hadid. But what is it?. According to the NHS, ‘Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks.’ One of the first symptoms of Lyme disease is a round circular rasharound a tick bite, called erythema migrans. Some people may also get flu-like symptoms after being bitten, like:
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Differential Diagnosis

Part of diagnosing rheumatoid arthritis (RA) involves ruling out other conditions that mimic RA, such as fibromyalgia, Lyme disease, and osteoarthritis. Diagnosis involves a physical examination, a review of medical history, blood work, and imaging studies. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a type of inflammatory arthritis. RA causes chronic inflammation that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Does polycystic ovary syndrome put women at higher risk of developing additional medical conditions

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. In a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, women with PCOS were more likely than other women to also be diagnosed with migraine, hypertension, tendinitis, osteoarthritis, and endometriosis.  Affected women were also using medications more often and reported their own health to be poorer than women without PCOS. 
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newsatw.com

Study finds strong association between prediabetes and heart attack risk

Prediabetes appears to be a strong independent risk factor for heart attacks, according to a new study presented Saturday, June 11 at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. Prediabetes is a condition in which blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtc#Covid#Clinical Research#Preventive Medicine#The World Trade Center
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of a brain tumor?

Brain tumors can cause both physical and mental symptoms. The symptoms can differ depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Common signs and symptoms of a brain tumor include:. headache episodes. vision problems. mood changes. personality changes. This article looks at various symptoms of brain tumors, symptoms...
CANCER
Psych Centra

Depression and Physical Pain: Is There a Link?

Living with depression can take a toll on your mental health. Research suggests it can also affect you physically and lead to pain. Depression not only affects your mood but can also impact your physical health. The systems and hormones altered by depression can play a role in many physical responses — the most common is pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medical News Today

What's the difference between carpal tunnel syndrome and arthritis?

Carpal tunnel syndrome refers to a compression of the nerve running through the wrist and hand. Arthritis is a disease affecting the joints. Both conditions can cause symptoms affecting the hands and wrist. Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) may cause tingling, numbness, pain, and hand weakness. Arthritis may cause pain, stiffness,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Study finds link between inflammatory bowel disease and depression

New research points to a compelling interplay between inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and depression. IBD includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. In addition to the physical pain that these illnesses can inflict upon sufferers, the new study showed that patients face a significantly increased risk of depression. Interestingly, the investigators...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Inflammation: What to Expect

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a type of inflammatory arthritis. It occurs when the immune system, which normally protects you, malfunctions and starts to attack your healthy cells. RA mainly attacks the synovium (the lining of the joints), but it can cause inflammation (painful swelling) in other body parts. RA will...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New light on association between diabetes and heart valve disease

Individuals with diabetes display a substantially increased risk of disease in left-sided heart valves compared to controls without diabetes, a comprehensive register study at the University of Gothenburg shows. The statistical analyses also indicate that valvular heart disease can be prevented by lowering blood pressure and reducing other risk factors even more than current treatment targets.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Is Retinal Migraine Serious?

Retinal migraine is described by the presence of transient vision loss in one eye that may or may not be followed by a headache. Vision disturbances can occur during a migraine aura but they affect both the eyes. Though the migraine episodes can be frightening, they are short-lived mostly, and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cardiac metabolic remodelling in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of people globally and, for most patients, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is higher than that of progression to kidney failure. Moreover, mortality owing to cardiovascular complications in patients with CKD is markedly higher than in matched individuals from the general population. This mortality was traditionally thought to be driven by coronary heart disease but >75% of patients with CKD have left ventricular hypertrophy, which contributes to mortality, particularly sudden cardiac death. The aetiology of cardiac complications in CKD is multifactorial. In addition to haemodynamic overload, uraemic toxin accumulation and altered ion homeostasis, which are known to underlie left ventricular hypertrophy in CKD and drive cardiac dysfunction, we examine the role of myocardial metabolic remodelling in CKD. Uraemic cardiomyopathy is characterized by myriad cardiac metabolic maladaptations, including altered mitochondrial function, changes in myocardial substrate utilization, altered metabolic transporter function and expression, and impaired insulin response and phosphoinositide-3 kinase"“AKT signalling, which collectively lead to impaired cardiac energetics. Interestingly, none of the standard treatments used to treat CKD target the metabolism of the uraemic heart directly. An improved understanding of the cardiac metabolic perturbations that occur in CKD might allow the development of novel treatments for uraemic cardiomyopathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy