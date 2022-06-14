CLEARED: Vehicle fire on I-40 Westbound in Putnam County

Stories From the Past - The Town Once Known as Standing Stone, TN. Several years ago, I bought a copy of a book containing the early history of the town of Monterey. The book titled “Standing Stone, Tenn. Monterey Early History,” was written by the late John Roy Dillard. I immediately learned three things from this book that I was totally unaware of. The first is the fact that Monterey was originally called Standing Stone, TN. The second is that not long after the establishment of the town, it became known for its resort hotels. The third and most surprising was that some of my ancestors were connected with one of the hotels. Permission was graciously given to me to use information from the book, and the following is a look back at the hotels that once had a very thriving business in the small town once known as Standing Stone, TN.

