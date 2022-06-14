ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

CLEARED: Vehicle fire on I-40 Westbound in Putnam County

By WZTV Staff
fox17.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. — A vehicle fire was reported by TDOT Tuesday when the breaks of a tractor trailer caught on fire and got into...

fox17.com

Comments / 0

Related
thunder1320.com

Manchester Fire responds to blaze on Ramsey St.

Crews with the Manchester Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire at 509 Ramsey St. on Wednesday. Firefighters battled the blaze and temperatures with a heat index in the 100s. Firefighters found smoke coming out of the garage area and the front of the home when they arrived....
MANCHESTER, TN
On Target News

Fatal Crash in Bedford County on Saturday

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol two people were killed and another injured in a crash in Bedford County Saturday night near Shelbyville. The THP report says a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by Dakota Bryson, 20, of Wartrace, was traveling on Fairfield Pike when the vehicle left the roadway, hitting several trees.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cookeville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Cookeville, TN
Putnam County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
County
Putnam County, TN
Overton County News

Speeding car uncovers cache of narcotics

A speeding car led Overton County Sheriff’s Department to a cache of narcotics on Sunday, June 5. According to OCSD, Deputy Christopher Meness conducted a traffic stop on an older model brown Ford LTD for traveling 56 mph in a 40 mph zone around 11:24 p.m. Sunday night. Dep....
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Wilson County road rage investigation

News 2 obtains body camera footage after a Wilson County man is arrested following an alleged road rage incident. He's accused of pointing a gun at another drive along the Interstate over the weekend.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Vehicle Fire#Traffic#Tdot
Overton County News

Stories From the Past - The Town Once Known as Standing Stone, TN

Stories From the Past - The Town Once Known as Standing Stone, TN. Several years ago, I bought a copy of a book containing the early history of the town of Monterey. The book titled “Standing Stone, Tenn. Monterey Early History,” was written by the late John Roy Dillard. I immediately learned three things from this book that I was totally unaware of. The first is the fact that Monterey was originally called Standing Stone, TN. The second is that not long after the establishment of the town, it became known for its resort hotels. The third and most surprising was that some of my ancestors were connected with one of the hotels. Permission was graciously given to me to use information from the book, and the following is a look back at the hotels that once had a very thriving business in the small town once known as Standing Stone, TN.
MONTEREY, TN
wjle.com

Florida fugitive arrested locally

A man wanted in Florida was arrested during a traffic stop here Sunday. 24-year-old Jeremy Edward Sester is charged with being a fugitive from justice. His bond is $75,000 and his court date is June 23. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on June 12 a deputy pulled over a vehicle driven by Sester. A background check of his license revealed that he was wanted in Monroe County, Florida on a violation of probation warrant.
SMITHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lebanon family safe after being trapped by flooding at Yellowstone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Lebanon family is safe now after being trapped in Yellowstone National Park earlier this week after major flooding. The popular national park is closed indefinitely after the flooding. Park leaders said high temperatures, melting snow and rain caused flooding that damaged hoes, covered roads and destroyed bridges, trapping thousands of people who were visiting the park.
LEBANON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgnsradio.com

Real Estate Market in Rutherford County is Changing

The real estate market continues to do well in Rutherford County and throughout Middle Tennessee, but buyers paying $30k, $40k and even $75,000 over an asking price are slowly ending... That was David Estes with Parks Realty in Smyrna. Estes told WGNS NEWS the average price of homes that sold...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Quick Change Scam ends with Alleged Theft of $1,000

What appears to have been a quick-change scam ended with a Walmart customer allegedly stealing $1,000. The incident was reported at the Walmart on Old Fort Parkway late last month. Now, MPD Detectives need assistance identifying a person of interest in the 'quick cash scam' fraud . Evidently, the customer...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee Department of Transportation Preparing for Bonnaroo Music Festival

The Tennessee Department of Transportation, and multiple law enforcement agencies, are preparing for this week’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. On Thursday, the City of Manchester will host the four day event, with over 40,000 people expected at the 700 acre farm site. Department of Transportation officials say the...
MANCHESTER, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy