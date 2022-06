Humanitarian José Andrés has big news for his East Coast fans. This week, the chef and World Central Kitchen founder took to Twitter to announce that he will soon open a restaurant in a historic Washington D.C. landmark. The tweet includes a video of Andrés standing in front of the Old Post Office Building, where bells ring from the clock tower above. "I'm coming back to the Old Post Office; I'm opening a restaurant," he tells the camera. Andrés adds that he first had this idea in 1993. "Almost 30 years later it's coming to fruition," he says. "And this is what the bells are tolling for."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO