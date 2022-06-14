ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE Newsfeed: Baseball tournament shooting, APD response times, Dry and hot, Midnight fire, Linear particle accelerator

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Baseball tournament shooting leaves Albuquerque players, parents worried – Albuquerque Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that disrupted a baseball tournament. Saturday at the Jennifer Riordan Sports Complex, gunshots suddenly rang out from the mesa. APD responded and say it appears two juveniles were shooting on the mesa. The suspects were briefly detained, but denied shooting guns in the area. During a safety sweep of the vehicle, officers saw tow handguns in the glove box. According to the district attorney’s office no arrests were made because the stop was not lawful.

[2] Concerns raised over APD’s response time after 10-year-old attacked – An Albuquerque business owner captured a terrifying video of what appears to be a 10-year-old being chased and beaten by a group of people, but after calling police, David Davison, says no one responded, for hours. Davison says he called police around 11 p.m. on Sunday night and says police did not respond until four in the morning. KRQE reached out to APD about the department’s response times as well as asked about information regarding the child in the video, but have not heard back. APD did sent a news release with a description of the two vehicles the suspects were in; a red or orange hatchback or smaller SUV and a 90’s model black BMW

[3] Dry and hot through mid-week – Tuesday morning is quiet and mild. Skies are sunny, and the state will stay much sunnier today. Only southeast New Mexico will see some clouds and a pop up shower Tuesday afternoon. Winds lighten up Tuesday, with gusts up to 25 mph in central NM, and higher gusts up to 35 mph in north-central and northeast NM. Southern Colorado could see wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Red flag warnings will be in effect for the northeast quadrant of the state, and southern Colorado.

[4] Midnight Fire update – The Midnight Fire has reached nearly 4,000 acres. The fire started four days ago northwest of El Rito in Rio Arriba County. At last check, most surrounding communities are in ready or set status, with just pockets closest to the fire ordered to evacuate. Crews are focusing on building containment lines on the east and west sides of the fire. That fire is still zero percent contained.

[5] Los Alamos National Labs celebrates anniversary of its linear particle accelerator – Los Alamos National Laboratory is celebrating 50 years of its globally sought-after linear particle accelerator. Scientists use the accelerator to study the interactions of atoms as well as to look inside archaeological artifacts. It also has uses in the field of medicine, which have the potential to be game-changers. The labs say scientists from all over the world seek out chances to use the half-mile long accelerator.

KRQE News 13

