Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg Public Utilities honored for excellence of the city’s drinking water

Augusta Free Press
 2 days ago

It’s like clockwork at this point – another spring arrives, and another Silver Water Treatment Plant Performance Award for Excellence in Filtration and Backwash arrives for Harrisonburg Public Utilities. The recognition, from the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water, is bestowed for achieving Virginia’s optimization...

augustafreepress.com

Augusta Free Press

I-81 northbound sinkhole work in Shenandoah County set for June 22-23

Motorists should prepare for northbound Interstate 81 single left-lane closures and possible closure of all northbound lanes on June 22-23 for sinkhole repairs in a portion of Shenandoah County. Motorists should be prepared to use alternate routes. The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair a sinkhole located along the I-81...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

City water and sewer rates will rise

Harrisonburg City Council voted unanimously last night to increase the water and sewer rates for the coming year. Before the vote was taken, City Attorney Chris Brown explained to council what those increases were. Brown added that the increases stemmed from last month’s report on the long-term financials for the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Youngkin dedicates Seven Bends State Park in Shenandoah County

Gov. Glenn Youngkin officially dedicated Seven Bends State Park Tuesday in Shenandoah County. The park consists of 1,066 acres situated in the geographically unique Seven Bends area of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. “Seven Bends State Park is a wonderful addition to the Virginia State Parks system, and...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Rockingham Cooperative to invest $17M in expansion of Dayton feed mill

Rockingham Cooperative will invest nearly $17 million to upgrade and expand the grain handling and feed manufacturing operations at its Dayton mill in Rockingham County. Founded in 1921 to save Shenandoah Valley farmers money on feed and fertilizer, the Rockingham Cooperative now boasts 5,156 member farms across 25 states, enjoying annual revenues of nearly $130 million.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Virginia State
Community, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Virginia Government
cbs19news

Historic company to expand, and new state park dedicated in Shenandoah Valley

WOODSTOCK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin was in the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday announcing a multi-million investment and the dedication of a new state park. In Rockingham County, the century-old Rockingham Cooperative will be investing almost $17 million to upgrade and expand its grain handling and feed manufacturing operation at a mill in Dayton.
WOODSTOCK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virtual panel to explore changing abortion access local landscape

Blue Ridge Abortion Fund and the Charlottesville Democratic Committee are sponsoring a virtual panel on Thursday to share “in the trenches” perspectives from a variety of Southern abortion funds, to help our community understand and prepare for the challenging new abortion access local landscape. Pre-registration is required for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of June 13, 2022 indictments

On or about March 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dameon Allen Graham did unlawfully and feloniously having reason to know a person is a law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of his duties as such, and with the intent to impede or prevent such officer from performing his official duties, knowingly and without the officer’s permission, attempt to remove the officer’s stun weapon as defined in § 18.2-308.1 from the possession of the officer or deprive the officer of the use of the weapon, in violation of § 18.2-26 and 18.2-57.02 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1356-A6 COUNT ONE: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County Police Foundation honors staff with annual awards

Albemarle County Police Department announced the recipients of a series of annual awards that recognize the tremendous work ACPD team members accomplished in the name of justice and public safety in 2021. In addition to four department awards and two County of Albemarle awards, the Albemarle County Police Foundation distributed...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Short burst of local COVID-19 activity seems to have abated

The COVID census at Augusta Health is stable, according to a Monday report. The current inpatient COVID-19 census is nine, with no deaths over the past week. In the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. on Monday, 17 new positive cases of COVID were diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites. There were 20 positive cases on Sunday’s report and 20 positive cases on Saturday’s report. COVID testing is available at any Augusta Health Urgent Care Center.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Rockingham Feeder Cattle Association hosting annual meeting on June 21

The Rockingham Feeder Cattle Association is hosting its annual meeting on Tuesday, June 21 at 6 p.m. at the Weyers Cave Community Center. The program will include a business meeting, BBQ dinner, and program featuring Brandon Reeves, executive director of Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Reeves will provide an update on...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
cbs19news

Restaurant closed following weekend fire

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A city restaurant is closed following a fire that occurred Sunday night. The fire occurred at the Silk Thai restaurant on Fontaine Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Officials say it started in the basement and caused minimal damage to the building. No injuries have been...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Overturned tractor trailer on I-81 cleared in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This scene is clear, according to VDOT. On I-81 at mile marker 212.6 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. Traffic backups are approximately 4.0 miles. Stay with WHSV for traffic updates.
NBC 29 News

CFD: Investigating structure fire at Silk Thai Restaurant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structure fire that broke out just after 9:20 p.m. Sunday, June 12. The building is both commercial and residential. CFD says the fire started on the basement level, which is commercial. It is the building where Silk Thai Restaurant is located.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Breaking: Charlottesville High School principal resigning

Dear Team CHS- It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing I will be leaving CHS for the 2022-23 school year. Working with you all and our students has been the best (and most difficult) years of my career. I can’t express how grateful I am to each of you for what you do for our community & families. I will be here this summer and work to make a smooth transition. Again, thank you for the memories.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

DMV reminding Virginians to get a REAL ID before May 3, 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have not received a REAL ID yet, then you may want to add it to your summer to-do list. Beginning May 3, 2023, travelers who wish to board a domestic flight must present a REAL ID compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card, or another form of federally accepted identification, such as a U.S. passport. The same identification can be used to enter many secure federal facilities.
cvilletomorrow.org

9 Charlottesville officials and police union head named in 73-page lawsuit alleging racism in firing of police chief

Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney is suing the city for $10 million over alleged wrongful termination. The 73-page lawsuit levies eleven charges against the city and specific people on Council, in city hall, the police department and outside of local government. Brackney alleges that she was disparaged and discriminated against because of her race, color and gender. Her Sept. 1 dismissal, she alleges, was in retaliation for her disciplining white officers for “racist and departmentally inappropriate behaviors.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Strong storms likely early Tuesday morning

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Any storm this entire week could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat. The heat and humidity will be with us all week with the humidity starting to break down by Friday afternoon. Increasing clouds for Monday evening and very warm and muggy...
HARRISONBURG, VA

