Bowling Green, KY

Another day of intense heat & humidity

By Ariella Scalese
WBKO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s going to feel like 105-110 for several hours today. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas along and west of 65. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas along and east of 65. Some rain possible Thursday. An Excessive...

www.wbko.com

WBKO

Final day of really intense heat & humidity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - ...and the heat goes on. But big changes are on the way for our final weekend of spring. Rain chances and an isolated thunderstorm is possible tomorrow. Noticeably nicer by the weekend. On Friday, a weak cold front drops in from the Midwest. A chance...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Excessive Heat Warning continues until 8 p.m. Thursday

Western Kentucky continues to roast in a historic heat wave as the excessive heat warning for the region continues until 8 p.m. Thursday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s will combine with the humidity to create heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees, causing continued danger for those working outdoors. Those folks should stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in an air-conditioned building or in a shady area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Road closed in downtown Elkton for pavement markings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews will be working on pavement markings on the downtown square in the City of Elkton in Todd County Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Traffic will be maintained and motorists will be able to travel through the square while crews...
ELKTON, KY
Bowling Green, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green locals to host ‘Climb Out of The Darkness’ event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Climb Out of The Darkness is the world’s largest event raising funds and awareness for the mental health of new families. It is an opportunity south central Kentucky families to come together, build comradery with the community, and develop deeper understanding of perinatal mental Health.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Redneck Rave back in Kentucky despite previous injuries

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’ll be mud pits and mayhem in Edmonson County this weekend with the Redneck Rave back in town. Organizer Justin Stowers, also known as country-rapper Justin Time, described the event as a “a week long party full of mud music and mayhem.”. “Friday...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 03:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Jefferson; Logan; Meade; Ohio; Simpson; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING TO 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values near 110 this afternoon. For Wednesday, heat index values of 105 to 109 are forecast. * WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Median construction continues on Russellville Road in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to construct medians in multiple areas on Russellville Road in Bowling Green, will limit access Thursday, June 16. Travel in the westbound direction on Russellville Road under the railroad bridge near Western Kentucky University’s campus coming from University Boulevard will not be allowed from 5 a.m. to noon.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Pain at the pump: when will gas prices go down in Bowling Green?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-In Bowling Green, gas prices are hovering around $4.79. Nationwide, the average is $5.01. “I think actually that gas prices are not gonna come down right now, I think they’re gonna get higher,” said WKU Assistant Professor of Finance Dr. Jonathan Handy. Prices forcing a lot...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Logan County farmers advocate against solar project in the area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A public hearing on a planned solar project was held in Logan County Wednesday. ‘Silicon Ranch’ otherwise known as ‘Russellville Solar’ is trying to bring a solar farm to Russellville. The project would require over 1,000 acres of land either bought or...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Emmi

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Emmi is a 13 year old boxer/American Bulldog mix. She is fully vetted and would make an amazing addition to someone’s home! She is housebroken, gets along great with other dogs, and is great around kids! For a 13 year old pup she gets around great! She travels well in a vehicle and does great when left alone in the home. For more information about how you can adopt Pride or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Warren RECC asks members to conserve energy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren RECC is asking its members to reduce their electricity usage as much as possible until further notice. The company encourages people to conserve energy between 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. They say the unusually hot temperatures are demanding on their electric systems and could...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Road work to close section of Middle Bridge Road Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The City of Bowling Green is warning of an upcoming road closure tomorrow. On Thursday, June 16, the section of Middle Bridge Road between Shive Lane (Ken Bale Boulevard) and Fruit of the Loom Drive will be closed to traffic while contractors complete work related to a corridor improvement project for Shive Lane/Ken Bale Boulevard.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

CBD oil facility ‘a total loss’ after massive fire in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple fire crews battled a massive fire at a CBD oil facility in Franklin Tuesday night. “Yesterday afternoon, we were paged to a structure fire here at the facility. We, on the way, we initiated Woodburn Fire Department for automatic aid to respond. Upon arriving, seeing what we were presented with flames coming from the building,” said Franklin Simpson Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum, recalling the massive fire.
FRANKLIN, KY
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 115 this afternoon and Tuesday, and up to 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid 70s to around 80, providing little relief.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
historic-structures.com

Wigwam Village - Tee Pee Motel, Cave City Kentucky

A primary impact of the automobile was its broadening of the concepts of recreation and leisure. Unlike travel by train, for decades the most common means of long-distance transportation used by the majority of Americans, automobile motoring permitted the travel itself to be part of a vacation, not just the means of reaching a destination. In the early 1920s, "autocamping" became the rage and campgrounds sprang up all over the country. By the end of the decade, however, the camps' latrines, common showers and increasing patronage by itinerants brought about by the onset of the Depression had led to a loss of desirability to many motorists. The next step was the cabin or cottage camp, or the proto-motel.
CAVE CITY, KY
WBKO

Kroger recalls multiple pain relieving drugs over child-proofing

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Kroger on Thursday announced the recall of several anti-inflammatory drugs sold under its brand name due to problems with the bottle design. The recall is because the products do not have child-resistant caps or exemption statements on the label. The following products fall under the recall:
CINCINNATI, OH

