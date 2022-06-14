ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, IA

Raymond Snyder

Cover picture for the articleBOONE, Iowa—Raymond Ellsworth Snyder, age 85 of Cincinnati, OH and formerly of Boone, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati. Raymond was born on February 12, 1937 in Boone, IA, the son of Iman and Geneva (Allen) Snyder. He graduated from Boone High School in...

Larry Halupnick

BOONE, Iowa—Larry Dean Halupnick, son of Leonard and Ardell (Stacker) Halupnick, was born April 12, 1942 on the family farm in Traer, Iowa. Larry passed away at his daughter Teresa’s home with his family by his side on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the age of 80 years.
David Knippel

AMES, Iowa—David Jack Knippel, age 70 of Ames, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Northridge Village in Ames. David was born on July 24, 1951 in Oshkosh, WI, the son of Darwin Jack and Odell (Ehricke) Knippel. He graduated from Oshkosh, WI High School in 1969 and continued his education at an electronic school in Des Moines, IA.
Weather Service Issues Flood Warning, Boone, Dallas, Greene and Story Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued a Flood Warning for Boone, Dallas, Greene and Story Counties. Flood Warning National Weather Service Des Moines IA 657 AM CDT Wed Jun 15 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa and west central Iowa, including the following counties, in central Iowa, Boone, Dallas and Story. In west central Iowa, Greene. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 651 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported previous heavy rain produced flooding along Eagle Ave near 310th Street. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across much of Boone County overnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ames, Boone, Perry, Jefferson, Ogden, Woodward, Boone Speedway, Iowa State Center, Grand Junction, Kelley, Rippey, Dawson, Bouton, Luther, Fraser, Beaver, Berkley, Ledges State Park, Boone Municipal Airport and Perry Municipal Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Boone County Announces Road Projects

BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Engineers office has announced some planned road projects for this week. Fort Dodge Asphalt will be in town working on 3 Roads in Boone County doing Micro Surfacing. Please use caution. The road will be open to traffic but you will be inconvenienced. Work should commence on Thursday and be complete some time Friday afternoon.
