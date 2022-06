An urban condo with a historic complex in Salisbury could be yours for $244,900. This 1,706 square foot condo with one bedroom and one bath is located at 322 E Council St APT 2A. Design: This condo is one of five units located in the former Cheerwine Bottling Company. The building was remodeled in 1999 […] The post Condo in former Cheerwine Bottling Company asks $244K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO