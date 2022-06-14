ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Lilly-Incyte's Patchy Hair Loss Treatment, First Regulatory Submission For EQRx, Soleno's Promising Data From Prader-Willi Candidate

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DkqvL_0gADkvDP00

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:

Stocks In Focus

Soleno's DCCR Data Shows Metabolic, Body Composition Improvements In Prader-Willi Patients

Soleno Therapeutics Inc SLNO presented new data from its ongoing late-stage DCCR development program for Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) at ENDO 2022.

A chronic feeling of insatiable hunger characterizes PWS.

Patients (n=82) experienced improvements in body composition, as evidenced by statistically significant changes in lean body mass and the ratio of lean body mass to fat mass.

Shares are up 35.4% at 23 cents during the premarket session.

Pfizer, MorphoSys, Incyte Ink Pact For Immunotherapy Combo Trial In Lymphoma Setting

Pfizer Inc PFE, MorphoSys AG MOR, and Incyte Corporation INCY have announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement.

The agreement will investigate the immunotherapeutic combination of TTI-622 and Monjuvi plus lenalidomide for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation.

Pfizer will initiate a Phase 1b/2 study. MorphoSys and Incyte will provide Monjuvi for the study, which Pfizer will sponsor and fund.

FDA Approves Eli Lilly/Incyte's Baricitinib For Patchy Baldness

The FDA approved Eli Lilly And Co LLY - Incyte Corporation's INCY Olumiant (baricitinib), a once-daily pill, as a first-in-disease systemic treatment for adults with severe alopecia areata.

Olumiant is not recommended for use with other JAK inhibitors, biologic immunomodulators, cyclosporine, or other potent immunosuppressants.

FDA Approves Alnylam's Vutrisiran For Amyloidosis-Associated Polyneuropathy

The FDA has approved Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc's ALNY Amvuttra (vutrisiran) for polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults.

The FDA approval is based on positive 9-month results from the HELIOS-A Phase 3 study, where AMVUTTRA significantly improved the signs and symptoms of polyneuropathy, with more than 50% of patients experiencing halting or reversal of their disease manifestations.

Shares closed 6.50% higher at $136.00 during the after-hours session.

Freeline Starts Dosing In Second Cohort Of Hemophilia Trial

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc FRLN has begun dosing the second cohort in its Phase 1/2 B-LIEVE trial of FLT180a in hemophilia B.

Based on the strength of the data from cohort one and consistent with the advice of an Independent Data Monitoring Committee, patients in cohort two will receive the same low dose (7.7e11 vg/kg) of FLT180a. The dosing of the first cohort was completed in April, and initial data from that cohort will be presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress next month.

EQRx Makes First Submission To A Regulatory Agency

The U.K.'s regulatory agency has accepted EQRx Inc's EQRX marketing application for aumolertinib for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The application covers patients with activating EGFR mutations and adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC.

The marketing authorization application is EQRx's first submission to a regulatory agency.

Click here to access Benzinga's FDA Calendar.

FDA Grants Pre-NDA Meeting For Stealth Bio's Elamipretide as a Potential Treatment for Barth Syndrome

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO plans to meet with the FDA's Division of Cardiology and Nephrology to discuss new clinical data that may inform a potential marketing application submission for Barth Syndrome.

The FDA has granted the meeting request, which is expected to occur in Q3.

Insider Trading

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc NGM: TCG IV GP LLC, with over 10% of ownership, reported a purchase of 984,161 shares at an average price of $13.50/share.

Offering

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc DAWN has commenced an underwritten public offering of $125 million shares.

Shares are down 11.8% at $13.19 during the premarket session.

On The Radar

FDA AdComm Meeting

Discuss amending the emergency use authorization of the Moderna Inc's MRNA COVID-19 mRNA vaccine to include administering the primary series to children and adolescents six years of age through 17.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Lilly-Incyte Snag FDA Nod For Patchy Hair Loss Treatment — Smaller Rival's Stock Shoots Up In Sympathy

Alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that causes patchy hair loss, now has a new treatment that has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Eli Lilly & Company LLY and Incyte Corporation INCY announced that the FDA approved Olumiant, a once-daily pill, as the first systemic treatment for adults with severe alopecia areata. It is available in tablet formulation, in 4-mg, 2-mg and 1-mg strengths.
HEALTH
CBS News

First drug to treat hair loss disorder alopecia OK'd by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a drug called baricitinib as the first for treating severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the United States every year. Alopecia causes either temporary or permanent patchy hair loss that can affect any hair-bearing site of...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Biotechnology#Lly#The Daily Biotech Pulse#Soleno S Promising Data#Prader Willi Candidate#Focus Soleno#Morphosys Ag#Mor#Incyte Corporation Incy
People

FDA Approves New Drug to Treat Alopecia

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug called baricitinib, an oral tablet that can restore hair growth, the agency announced Monday. The drug, made by U.S. pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, is intended to be a treatment for people with alopecia areata. The skin disease, which affects more than 6 million Americans, is the second most common cause of hair loss and can leave people with patchy bald spots or the complete loss of all hair. For some, the condition only lasts for a few months before growing back, but for others it is permanent.
HEALTH
IFLScience

First Pill For Severe Alopecia Areata Hair Loss Given FDA Approval

A first-of-its-kind alopecia drug has just been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), offering fresh hope for the millions of people in the US who experience severe hair loss as a result of the autoimmune condition. The once-a-day pill, known as baricitinib (sold under the brand name...
HAIR CARE
MedicalXpress

Does polycystic ovary syndrome put women at higher risk of developing additional medical conditions

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. In a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, women with PCOS were more likely than other women to also be diagnosed with migraine, hypertension, tendinitis, osteoarthritis, and endometriosis.  Affected women were also using medications more often and reported their own health to be poorer than women without PCOS. 
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
Healthline

FDA Approves Use of Drug Viloxazine for ADHD in Adults: How it Works

Federal regulators have expanded the use of the drug viloxazine for use in adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It’s the first novel non-stimulant treatment for adults with ADHD in 20 years. Experts say the medication will be most useful in adults who have addiction issues or can’t...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Crypto A Con? Jim Cramer Sounds Alarm After Calling Ethereum 'Terrific' And Becoming 'A Believer'

Jim Cramer is fickle when it comes to stock recommendations. The same could be said for cryptocurrency. What Happened: The CNBC host sounded the alarm on the crypto sector Monday after previously recommending viewers to invest. He labeled the events of the cryptocurrency sector as “Crypto Monday,” led by Celsius and others pausing trades and withdrawals on users’ accounts.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
MedicalXpress

First successful treatment of severe pulmonary hypertension with umbilical cord stem cells

Clinical researchers at Hannover Medical School (MHH) have succeeded for the first time in stopping the usually fatal course of pulmonary hypertension thanks to a novel therapeutic approach. A three-year-old girl suffering from so-called pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) was treated a total of five times with mesenchymal stem cell products obtained from a human umbilical cord.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

What Is The Price Of Bitcoin Right Now?

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $947.8 billion, up from $943.6 billion on Tuesday morning. Web3 clients, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Gemini, BlockFi, and others, have responded to the intense cryptocurrency sell-offs by cutting workforces between 5% and 20% — a signal the crypto economy grew far too quickly and is reeling even faster.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Vitamin D supplementation and total cancer incidence and mortality by daily vs. infrequent large-bolus dosing strategies: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

Efficacy of vitamin D supplementation may vary by dosing strategies and adiposity. To address such heterogeneity, we performed a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials of vitamin D supplementation and total cancer outcomes. Methods. PubMed and Embase were searched through January 2022. Summary relative riskÂ (SRR) and 95% confidence intervalÂ (CI)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

What Is THC-O And Why Is This Psychedelic Cannabinoid Three Times Stronger Than THC?

This article was originally published on AskGrowers and appears here with permission. Even for laymen with a decent working knowledge of cannabis, THC-O (otherwise known as THC acetate or THC-O acetate) is a fairly unknown, non-natural cannabinoid. Unlike the more visible CBD or even THC, you won’t see articles about it in health magazines or have advertisements for it pop up on social media.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
50K+
Followers
141K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy