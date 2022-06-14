Severe Weather Statement issued for Belmont by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Preston; Wetzel The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Monongalia County in northern West Virginia Wetzel County in northern West Virginia Southwestern Preston County in northeastern West Virginia Marshall County in northern West Virginia Marion County in northern West Virginia * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 926 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine Grove, or 13 miles east of New Martinsville, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Fairmont, Mannington, Pleasant Valley, Barrackville, Monongah, Pine Grove, Jacksonburg, Farmington, Worthington, Smithfield, Reader, and Folsom. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

