YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office and the Yakima Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus bicyclist collision at around 10:30 a.m. on June 12. The cyclist was heading west on Summitview Avenue, around the 13000 block near the fog line and off the roadway. An unknown maroon vehicle, described as a GMC Sierra or Denali style pickup, was also headed west on Summitview, according to initial investigation.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO