The Tallahassee Police Department has announced the funeral arrangements for officer Christopher Fariello who was killed in the line of duty last week. Fariello's "Celebration of Life" will be held 11 a.m. June 15 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The Tucker Center will open at 10 a.m. and public parking is available at the surrounding FSU parking lots and garages.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO