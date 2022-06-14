ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Lou Eggleston arrested after escaping Daviess County custody last week

wevv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Owensboro woman who has been on the run for the last few days from authorities following an escape has been arrested. Daviess County Detention Center announced...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 1

wevv.com

Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for 2020 Evansville murder

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says a man responsible for a 2020 murder has been sentenced to decades in prison. Late Wednesday evening, 51-year-old Stephen Nail of Evansville was sentenced to 60 years in prison, the prosecutor's office said. Nail had previously been found "guilty but mentally ill" of robbery...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Officer Involved Shooting/Attempted Murder Arrest

On May 22nd, around 2:00 a.m., two Evansville Police Officers, who were working off-duty at The Corner Pocket Bar, heard shots being fired outside in the 1800 block of N Fulton Ave. The Officers observed several individuals crowded together and appeared to be physically fighting. One of the officers saw an individual with a handgun in his hand. The officer walked toward the individual and announced himself. The suspect ran away from the officer as the officer continued to give loud, verbal, commands for him to stop.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Jasper woman charged with child neglect

A Jasper woman is in jail, accused of child neglect following her arrest early Thursday. According to Jasper police, officers arrived at Jasper Memorial Hospital and began an investigation into possible child neglect. Following the investigation, officers arrested 52-year-old Kimberly Rust. Rust remains in Dubois County Jail on no bond,...
JASPER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Lou#Owensboro Police
14news.com

Evansville police respond to shots fired report Wed. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reports show a woman told police someone came into her home on Lincoln Avenue and took her phone in Evansville Wednesday night. Once that person left, she told police she heard gunshots. Officers say they found the missing phone and empty shell casings near the scene.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Teen cleared of charges in Evansville officer-involved shooting; New suspect charged

New information has been released on an officer-involved shooting incident that happened in Evansville in late May. During a press conference held Wednesday, the Evansville Police Department said that the original suspect in the case, 17-year-old Denali Thomas, had been released from jail, and that the attempted murder charge that was originally filed against him had been dropped.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

House shot multiple times on Lincoln Avenue in Evansville

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are looking into a shooting incident that happened late Wednesday evening. Officers were called to a home on Lincoln Avenue just west of Highway 41 around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the house, they said they talked to a woman, who told...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man accused of attempting to rob Evansville liquor store

An Evansville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly attempting to rob a local liquor store. Evansville police responded to the Liquor Locker on North Heidelbach Avenue after a report of a hold-up in progress at the location. A store employee told officers that a man came into the store,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies investigating large metal theft in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large metal theft from a trucking company. Deputies say they were called to Silver Creek Trucking on South Green Street Tuesday morning. They were responding to a report of a theft of several thousand pounds of aluminum...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Owensboro Police investigating homicide

Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co. Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co. Affidavit: Man arrested on 4 neglect of an animal charges, 2 dogs dead. Crews making repairs to KY 69 in Hancock Co. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crews making repairs to...
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Sheriff’s Office Issues Warning About “CAT” Thieves

Nationally, catalytic converter thefts are increasing and the Evansville area is no exception. Sheriff Dave Wedding would like Vanderburgh County residents to be aware of this trend and know how to reduce your chances of being victimized. Since 1975 all vehicles sold in the United States must have a catalytic...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Mom charged after 4-year-old boy wanders into neighbor’s home

An Evansville woman was arrested and charged with neglect on Tuesday after police say her young child was discovered by a neighbor after wandering out of her home. Officers were sent to a home on North Heidelbach Avenue near East Parkland Avenue around noon on Tuesday after someone called 911 and said they had discovered a young child in a diaper alone in front of a home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Evansville Police: Dogs Found Dead in Heat, Owner Arrested for Animal Neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–A man from Evansville is accused of leaving two dogs to die in the heat on Monday. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lincoln Park Drive. An animal control officer was called about four dogs at a home who were in need of help because of the weather conditions. That officer found one of the dogs had died from heat exhaustion. He later found a second dog while they were there trying to move the dogs to an air-conditioned environment. He said the second dog died while he was rushing them to safety.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ferdinand names new chief of police

FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) – Ferdinand is about to get a new chief of police. Kerri Blessinger, will take over the job in Ferdinand. According to an official from Ferdinand, Blessinger is a 21 year veteran of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, She is also a Ferdinand native. Her background in managing and commanding the Vanderburgh County […]
FERDINAND, IN

