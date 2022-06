FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- People in Fargo will cast their ballots for mayor, two city commissioners, three park board members and five school board members on Tuesday. “You know what? It’s always busy. No matter, you know, the same preparation goes into an election whether it’s a midterm primary or a presidential general. As far as we’re concerned, same supplies, same, you know, procedure,” Cass County Election Coordinator DeAnn Buckhouse said.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO