Fire crews respond to hazmat situation at New England Motor Freight
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews in Meriden responded to a hazardous material leak at New England Motor Freight.
Crews responded to the scene at 475 Research Parkway Tuesday morning.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is also on scene
This is an ongoing story.
Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 appCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 0