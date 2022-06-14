ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Fire crews respond to hazmat situation at New England Motor Freight

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9odb_0gADhcnT00

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews in Meriden responded to a hazardous material leak at New England Motor Freight.

Crews responded to the scene at 475 Research Parkway Tuesday morning.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is also on scene

This is an ongoing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

