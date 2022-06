Two people have been arrested in San Bernardino County in connection with a June 10 mobile home fire in Santa Ana in which two people were found dead. There apparently was a dispute over property between one of the men arrested, Jason Philip Blanchard, 43, and at least of the people who died, Sgt. Maria Lopez, a spokeswoman for the Santa Ana Police Department, said Thursday, June 16. An exact motive was still under investigation, she said.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO