Iowa State

Iowa woman celebrates 112th birthday

By KCCI staff
webcenterfairbanks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDes Moines, Iowa (KCCI) – A woman in Iowa keeps adding candles to her...

www.webcenterfairbanks.com

Radio Iowa

Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to make one stop in Iowa

A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer — in Tama. The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around-the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman.
TAMA, IA
KCCI.com

Deidre DeJear to hold rally after lieutenant governor pick

DES MOINES, Iowa — Deidre DeJear, the Democratic nominee in the race for governor of Iowa, is holding a rally Saturday after she announces her pick for lieutenant governor. The rally will be held at Theodore Roosevelt High School Auditorium, 4419 Center St. in Des Moines. The event begins at 7 p.m.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws looks to stop state constitution amendment

URBANDALE, Iowa — A new coalition is forming in Iowa to combat astatewide constitutional amendment. The group named Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws is looking to stop the new amendment that will essentially add the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution to the Iowa Constitution. The organization is urging individuals to vote against the amendment in the upcoming November election.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Gunshots fired during central Iowa carnival

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police were called to Valley West Mall Wednesday evening after shots were fired during a public carnival.  A witness claimed there were at least three shots fired in a parking lot where a carnival was being held. The crowd then began running.  Police were seen searching an area near […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Kwik Trip Has Called Out Casey’s on Social Media

A couple of days ago, the gas station Kwik Trip made a (now deleted) bold statement on their official Facebook page. The company posted:. "Does Casey's have the best gas station pizza? Yes. But does Casey's have the worst everything else? Also yes." Kwik Trip is a family-owned company based...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Axne campaign ad attacks Zach Nunn over Adventureland death

DES MOINES, Iowa — The gloves have come off in the race to represent Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. Incumbent Democrat, Congresswoman Cindy Axne, is pulling no punches when it comes to her opponent Republican Zach Nunn. Axne's first 2022 cycle campaign ad started airing Tuesday morning. The ad essentially...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Governor Signs Ban on Covid-19 Vaccination Requirement for School Attendance

FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. The pharmaceuticals Pfizer and BioNTech say they have requested that their coronavirus vaccine be licensed for children aged 5 to 11 across the European Union. If authorized, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to be get immunized against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa election 2022: Who’s running for governor, Congress and statewide offices?

Iowa Republicans are heading into the general election hoping to hold onto their trifecta control in the Statehouse, as well as their U.S. congressional seats. Democrats are working to flip seats and retain Democratic incumbents like U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne. All of Iowa’s U.S. House seats and the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. […] The post Iowa election 2022: Who’s running for governor, Congress and statewide offices? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa reports some Primary election errors due to machine malfunctions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Voting machines used in last week's Iowa primaries malfunctioned, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said. KCRG reports just a few dozen errors have been reported, but it's raising a lot of eyebrows because those machines are used in most Iowa counties. That includes...
IOWA STATE
kdsm17.com

Iowa parents react to $100M investment in school safety

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Reynolds rolled out a $100 million plan to improve security at all Iowa schools. The bulk of the federal funding will go towards infrastructure improvements such as staff radios, security doors, or a buzzer system to let visitors into the building. The proposal is...
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. A self-taught livestock auctioneer from Dunlap, Iowa has been named the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. Will Epperly works for Dunlap Livestock Auction, and West Point Livestock Auction in West Point, Nebraska. Held in Shipshewana, Indiana, the 58th annual competition was presented by the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA).
WHO 13

Iowa flooding caused by rain totals topping 4″

IOWA — Thunderstorms making their way through Iowa dropped more than four inches of rain in some spots overnight causing flash flooding early Wednesday. There’s also damage being reported from strong winds in the southwest part of the state. The highest rain totals that have been reported to the National Weather Service since midnight came […]
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Sen. Grassley, Franken campaigns spar over KKK reference

Sen. Chuck Grassley's campaign likened his opponent, Mike Franken, to Nancy Pelosi and tweeted a FOX News link Tuesday that says Franken wants to make Iowa more liberal.The other side: The retired U.S. Navy Admiral Franken responded via Twitter Wednesday with a 1980 newspaper clip from the Sioux City Journal. The tweet has since been deleted.In it, Grassley was named by the Ku Klux Klan as one of 50 congressmen and senators that "deserve White Christian Patriots' support for re-election due to his record," the 42-year-old story said.In an online response, Michaela Sundermann, a spokesperson for Grassley's campaign, called Franken's campaign "disgusting." Franken’s since-deleted tweet via an earlier screenshot of his Twitter feedReality check: Candidates can't always control who support them and we found no evidence that Grassley sought the KKK's support.Grassley "doesn’t have a racist bone in his body," Sundermann said in a statement to Axios Wednesday. He has worked to strengthen hate crime laws, fought inequities in the United State Department of Agriculture loan program for Black farmers and was an early leader in the Voting Rights Act, she said.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

