ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

‘Do A Powerbomb’ #1 has tons of heart that pro wrestling and casual fans will love

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new pro wrestling comic is hitting the scene this week with Do a Powerbomb from acclaimed comics creator Daniel Warren Johnson. You might know him from his epic Wonder Woman: Dead Earth or the equally epic Beta Ray Bill, but now he’s back with a creator-owned series that takes pro...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Maria Kanellis Reveals Timeslot For Women’s Wrestling Army on Pro Wrestling TV

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Maria Kanellis gave some more details on the upcoming debut of Women’s Wrestling Army on Pro Wrestling TV. She said: “We’re going to start airing Women’s Wrestling Army every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET on Pro Wrestling TV. You can get that for free. You can watch our show, but you can also be a superfan. It’s on a platform called Brand Army, which is very similar to Patreon. You go on there because you’re a superfan of the artist or the show and when you join, you get exclusive content, but you also get our show. Every month, we’re putting out our show, they are one hour shows, they have storylines, interviews, sit-down interviews, all the same things as a regular wrestling show, plus the added content on top of it. We have documentary footage as well.“
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal Reveals Request Vince McMahon Made When WWE Went HD

In January of 2008, WWE officially began broadcasting its programming in high definition under the tagline “WWE HD”. At the time, WWE had three brands, “Raw”, “SmackDown” and “ECW” and the company created new sets for each show to celebrate the switch to HD.
WWE
aiptcomics

Kickstarter Alert: Skybound’s ‘The Extra Fabulous Experience’

Skybound has announced a new Kickstarter for webcomics creator Zach M. Stafford’s The Extra Fabulous Experience. The Kickstarter is the first-ever graphic novel collection of Extra Fabulous, which also comes with a brand-new party card game called Boo-ty Call. Salacious! It’s now live on Kickstarter through July 13th.
aiptcomics

AIPT Comics podcast episode 175: Jadzia Axelrod and Jess Taylor on crafting DC’s newest hero in ‘Galaxy: The Prettiest Little Star’

Welcome to the AIPT Comics podcast, your weekly recap of news, best comics, and more! This week, very special guests Jadzia Axelrod and Jess Taylor join us to talk about their incredible graphic novel Galaxy: The Prettiest Star. We discuss their creative process, the power of finding your identity, their use of David Bowie lyrics and references, and more!
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Art#Powerbomb#Combat
aiptcomics

‘Wolverine’ #22 is a high-octane thrill ride

Wolverine has become the Deadpool show in Benjamin Percy and Adam Kubert’s latest story arc on the series. I mean that quite literally in many respects, as Deadpool has even taken over the data pages and credits page too. It seems his influence has made Wolverine’s life a lot worse, though, and in the latest issue, they’re stuck in jail. Leave it to Deadpool to ruin Wolverine’s day even when he’s tried to ignore him every step of the way!
TV SERIES
Wrestling World

Kairi Sane Speaks About Her WWE Exit

Kairi Sane was a popular star in the WWE, and she recently spoke about her WWE exit. Kairi was one of the only Japanese wrestlers in the WWE. She quickly formed a tag team with Asuka, who was a very well-known WWE Superstar before Kairi joined. Kairi's career in the...
WWE
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #3

MEET THE CAPTAIN AMERICA OF 1954…GWEN STACY! Ghost Spider’s time-traveling/dimension-hopping mission continues! Gwen has landed in her universe’s 1954…so then how can there be someone running around with her face, carrying Captain America’s shield?!. Written by. Art by: Jodi Nishijima. Cover by: David Nakayama. Page...
COMICS
ewrestlingnews.com

The Wrestling World Begins To React To The Vince McMahon Investigation

The wrestling world is beginning to react to the news that WWE’s Board of Directors is investigating Vince McMahon over an alleged $3 million hush payment he gave to a former WWE employee who he had a sexual relationship with. After the news broke, Vince Russo, Mojo Rawley, Maria...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
aiptcomics

‘The Jurassic League’ #2’s story can’t keep up with its stunning visuals

It’s kind of a no-brainer of an idea to mix superheroes with dinosaurs, which is what Daniel Warren Johnson and Juan Gedeon are up to in Jurassic League. Sure, it’s kind of ridiculous, but after reading Jurassic League #2 it’s painfully obvious this is a story for kids and adults young at heart. It’s bonkers with its approach and it’s a heck of a lot of fun if you let it do its thing.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: What If… Miles Morales #4

WHOSOEVER HOLDS THIS HAMMER…if they be worthy, shall possess the power of…THOR. And what if…the Miles Morales of another universe was THOR, THE GOD OF THUNDER?!. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman team up for Image’s ‘Vanish’

Venom visionaries Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman are teaming up again alongside JP Mayer (Absolute Carnage, Fantastic Four), Sonia Oback (Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows, Han Solo), and John J. Hill (Crossover, Harley Quinn) for an all-new series from Image Comics named Vanish. Image describes Vanish as a “brutal-as-hell tale of magical worlds, gifted youth, evil sorcerers, superheroes, war, blood, guts, and death”, and it’ll be available this September.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel shows off final ‘Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War’ #5 cover

Marvel Comics has released the cover to the final issue of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War and it’s by Leinil Francis Yu. Not only that, but the fifth issue cover also showcases a massive battle with most of Marvel’s best heroes, and villains, fighting. Most recently Marvel revealed a new Spider-Man costume that’d show up in the series that also serves as a cover.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #2

Another hard-hitting series of tales told in a limited palette of black, white and red, by today’s top creators! Benjamin Percy and Vanesa R. Del Rey have Moon Knight seek out an odd favor from Doctor Strange! Moon Knight’s four personalities come together to debrief the night’s events in a story by David Pepose and Leonardo Romero! And Marc Spector’s mercenary past comes back to haunt him in an adventure by Patch Zircher!
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE: Final ‘Skybound Presents: Afterschool’ #4 creators announced

Skybound has revealed exclusively via AIPT their horror anthology’s creative team for the final issue which comes out September 21st. Skybound Presents Afterschool #4 will feature writer Leon Hendrix III, artist Eric Zawadzki, and color artist Giovanna Niro in a standalone horror story about an extracurricular you’d die to have on your high school transcript. Probably literally!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Rutherford Falls’ season 2 review: Small town charm and a cast to love

On the first season of Rutherford Falls, the titular small town is embroiled in controversy when the local government decides to relocate a statue honoring the colonial founder of where they call home. An ancestor of the founder, Nathan Rutherford, fights to keep the monument in its rightful place citing tradition and history. This puts him at odds with his best friend, Reagan Wells, a member of the Minishonka Nation who originally inhabited the lands where the town sits. Tomorrow, the series returns once again to address complicated sociocultural issues utilizing a character driven comedy.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Kickstarter Alert: Romance meets sci-fi in ‘Pool Boys’

Launched yesterday is a new comics Kickstarter in time for Pride called Pool Boys. The story is by writer Josh Trujilllo, artist Josh Cornillon, and letterer Lucas Gattoni about a character named Paul who is a pool boy at the interdimensional Solitaire Resort, and Micah, who is a demon just passing through. It’s a steamy romance focusing on found love, fleeting connections, and the fun.
COMICS
ComicBook

Bret Hart Reveals Reaction to AEW's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

AEW recently held the first-ever Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament, crowning Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D and Adam Cole as its inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Champions. Dr. Martha Hart would even present the Championships to Cole and Baker during AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and while Owen's brother Bret Hart didn't end up appearing during the event, he recently revealed his reaction to AEW honoring Owen during a recent interview with SportsKeeda. When asked about AEW's honoring of Owen, Bret said "I'm happy to see Owen remembered in any way. It was very nice."
WWE
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy