Two injured in Shelby Fire

(Shelby) Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Alex Londo says two people suffered injuries in a structure fire in Shelby on Monday.

Londo says the 9-1-1 call went out at around 6:24 a.m. of a structure fire on Des Moines Street in Shelby, Iowa, with people inside the residence.

Shelby Fire and Rescue, Minden Fire and Rescue, Medivac Ambulance, Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Shelby County EMA responded. Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the fire.