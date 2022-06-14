ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, IA

Two injured in Shelby Fire

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7viv_0gADgMKo00

(Shelby) Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Alex Londo says two people suffered injuries in a structure fire in Shelby on Monday.

Londo says the 9-1-1 call went out at around 6:24 a.m. of a structure fire on Des Moines Street in Shelby, Iowa, with people inside the residence.

Shelby Fire and Rescue, Minden Fire and Rescue, Medivac Ambulance, Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Shelby County EMA responded. Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the fire.

Comments / 1

Related
Western Iowa Today

Child dies following a traffic accident in Macedonia

(Macedonia) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-year-old boy has died following a traffic accident on Wednesday at approximately 7:30pm at the intersection of Main Street and Dye Street in Macedonia. The boy was riding his bicycle in the area when he was struck by a motorcycle. Responding...
MACEDONIA, IA
kmaland.com

Fallen Fremont County deputy to receive police escort back to southwest Iowa

(Sidney) -- A fallen Fremont County deputy will be escorted back to southwest Iowa this afternoon by his fellow law enformcent officers. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they will be escorting Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson, who was killed in a Tuesday collision, from the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny at approximately 2 p.m. to the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg. The Sheriff's Office says the escort will be taking Interstate-80 to Interstate-29, then south to Hamburg. Once in town, the convoy will turn north on Main Street and proceed to the funeral home.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Shelby, IA
County
Shelby County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Minden, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Officials mourning after fatal accident in Iowa

SIDNEY - Law enforcement and fire and rescue agencies are mourning following a fatal accident in Fremont County Tuesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident that occurred on Highway 275 north of Hamburg at 12:38 p.m. A Fremont County Sheriff’s Office press release says Deputy Austin “Melvin”...
KCAU 9 News

Iowa sheriff’s deputy killed in crash with combine

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A sheriff’s deputy in southwest Iowa died Tuesday after his vehicle collided with a combine. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 275 near 260th Street, south of Sidney, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson was traveling northbound when his SUV collided with a […]
SIDNEY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Residents in Elkhorn were shaken up by an explosion Tuesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Fire Department officials say a propane tank appeared to have exploded in a van leaving it severely damaged. It happened near an apartment complex near Elkhorn Middle School. The home itself was damaged, but authorities said no one was injured.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Fatal Fremont County crash

The pandemic slowed it down, now things are heating up once again. Only on 6: Digitizing landmark American art collection. Before the Joslyn Art Museum temporarily closed for a massive renovation project, there was a special exhibit of one of their prized historic collections. Updated: 9 hours ago. The first...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Structure Fire#Accident#Minden Fire And Rescue
Western Iowa Today

Fremont County Deputy killed in a collision

The Iowa State Patrol says at approximately 12:35 p.m., Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson, age 37, of Sidney, was driving a 2020 Tahoe northbound on Highway 275 near 260th Street. A John Deere S770 combine with dual front tires, being driven by James Groff, age 64, of Rock Port, Missouri, was traveling southbound in the same area. The combine was wider than the width of the southbound lane and the left front dual tire was left of center in the northbound lane. Deputy Richardson collided with the front dual tire of the combine, causing the vehicle to skid sideway and roll several times. Deputy Richardson was killed as a result of the collision.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Overnight storm hits Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH - Overnight storms downed trees and branches in the Greenwood area and prompted Greenwood Fire and Rescue to open up the fire station to people who were without electric power. Greenwood medical was called to the Pine Grove RV Park and Campground after the storm flipped a trailer and...
CASS COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Mayor Swears in Newest Police Sergeant

(Atlantic) Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett administered the Oath of Office to Sergeant Jimmy James at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Sergeant James joined the Atlantic Police Department in February 2022. He previously worked for the Perry Police Department and graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy with the 127th basic in 1992. He stepped away from law enforcement and worked for The Sports Authority as a District Loss Prevention Manager covering the states of Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Montana.
ATLANTIC, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETV.com

Elkhorn neighborhood's explosive Tuesday

ELKHORN, Neb. — In Elkhorn on Tuesday, a neighborhood near 206th and Cleveland streets became unnaturally explosive. Around 6 p.m., the neighborhood near Westridge Elementary was disrupted by an exploding cargo van in a homeowner's driveway. The owner says that a natural gas tank in the back of the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Sarpy County responds to road rage call, arrest suspect

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Sarpy County Sheriff cruisers collided responding to a road rage call Tuesday. Law enforcement was notified of an armed party in a car. They located the suspect at 84th and Lincoln Road. A felony traffic stop was attempted when the two responding cruisers crashed.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

UPDATE: Missing child has been located

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — UPDATE: The missing boy has been located. Thank you for sharing. Monona County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing child. The boy was last seen around 10:00 p.m. Monday, June 13th in the area of 6th and Cameo Street in Onawa. If seen...
MONONA COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriffs’ Report

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests and one incident report. On Sunday, Deputies arrested 22-year-old Maria Fernanda Forces of Omaha, Nebraska, at 12:23 a.m. on Highway 34 near the 7-mile marker. Officers arrested her for OWI’s 1st offense and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Authorities took Forces to jail in another case and held her on a $2,000 bond. Deputies arrested 41-year-old John Robert Washburn of Hastings, Iowa, at 11:01 a.m. for 2nd-degree theft. Deputies transported Washburn to jail and held him on a $5,000 bond.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Omaha police identify victim of fatal crash involving motorcycle

OMAHA, Neb. — One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday, according to authorities. Around 12:34 p.m., a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was northbound on 132nd Street when a 2010 Acura TSX traveling westbound attempted to cross 132nd from the Target parking lot, according to law enforcement.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Severe thunderstorms damage winery in Pottawattamie County

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — Severe thunderstorms caused a swath of damage across southeast Nebraska and western Iowa. A winery in Pottawattamie County is among the reported damage. Strong winds tore the roof off the winery in Treynor, Iowa. The National Weather Service said Wednesday it would send crews out...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

168th Street reopens in southwest Omaha, proceed with caution

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha has reached a new milestone. 168th Street between Pacific and West Center reopened to one lane each way Wednesday. That is welcome news for those who rely on the street near CHI Health Lakeside. The city, however, encourages drivers...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy