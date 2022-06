A Charlotte Hornets player could be facing some serious time in prison. According to the Charlotte Observer, Montrezl Harrell is facing felony drug charges after being pulled over in Kentucky last month. The incident happened on May 12 when Harrel was pulled over and he admitted to possessing marijuana. Police discovered three pounds of marijuana, which was placed in a vacuum-sealed bag in a backpack. Harrell was charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana, which is a Class D felony in Kentucky. Harrell could be fined up to $10,000 and serve up to five years in prison.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO