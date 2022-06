COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sticker shock is being felt across the Midlands. With inflation hitting a 40-year high, consumers are getting creative when it comes to spending. This comes amid record-high gas prices, with the average price of a gallon of gas hitting $5 nationally for the first time ever last week. A gallon of gas in South Carolina is up more than 40 cents in the last month, according to GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices daily.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO