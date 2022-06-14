ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento experts say that a recession may be on the horizon

By Zach Boetto
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTm6B_0gADfiat00

(KTXL) — For those who have a 401(k) or invest in stocks another way, today’s drop may have them concerned about their money and what’s coming next.

The tumble into a “bear market” or a drop of more than 20% from a recent high was caused by fears of rising inflation shortages.

Experts say that usually when investors, large or small, pull their money out of the stock market that can mean that people need more money and that a recession may be on the horizon.

“You know, certainly by late fall, early winter, you’ll start to see us move into a recession,” President and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council Barry Broome said. “I don’t think it’s going to anywhere near what we’ve seen in 2008. But it’s gonna hurt a little bit. And it’s going to take six months to ay ear to work through the supply chain issues, the fuel issues and the food issues.”

Supply shortages and rising prices for all kinds of products are just two main components of why experts believe the stock market is trending down.

“You know, when you close the economy for two years, we knew when it came back on even if it recovered, there’d be sustainability issues,” Broome said. “And I think, the food pricing, the gas pricing, the war in Ukraine, some of the trade barriers that were built in the last couple of years. And now interest rates are being raised with the Fed. I think you’re gonna see a slowdown and I think you’re gonna see a recession.”

Officials say, if you’re invested there are smart moves you can take to keep that money in your portfolio, life diversifying for the short or long term.

“Again you should be investing based on your risk tolerance and your time horizon,” Jeffery Bangerter of Bangerter Financial Services said.

There are ways to play it safe too outside of the market.

“And then you know, being frugal, you know, now’s probably not the time to make a big home purchase or big durable goods,” Broome said. “So lay back on your spending, you know, hoard cash.”

Although today’s numbers put the U.S. stock market in bear territory, experts say it could just be a market correction from some very high highs overall. They don’t think it is anything like the 2008 crash caused by millions of bad mortgages and a collapse of the housing market.

“I think you know, it’s a good time to save your money and employments gonna hold up but it’s going to be a rocky road for about six to 12 months,” Broome said.

For now, bear down for hibernation. Experts say divrsify that portfolio and maybe hold off on buying that new car if you can.

The federal reserve board is expected to meet tomorrow to talk about hiking interest rates the could cause bonds to lose value as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Largest interest rates hike since ’94. What’s it mean for the public?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — What does the Fed’s interest rates hike mean for the public? Bottom line, it’s expected it will get more expensive to borrow money — whether it’s credit cards or a mortgage. For those debating a summer splurge versus paying off a credit card, financial advisors recommend treating yourself to less debt. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Interview: Dealing with high prices in Sacramento

One of the tightest squeezes in the country when it comes to housing is right here in Sacramento, both inventory and price-wise. The January rent report by Apartment Guide showed that the national average monthly cost of a one-bedroom was up 10.8% when compared to that same time last year. And Sacramento residents may not be surprised to hear they are also paying more in bills than others nationwide.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

High gas prices affecting boaters, businesses

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s not just on land that people are feeling the pinch at the pump but also on the water. At Bullfrog Landing Marina, boaters pull up to the dock, grab a pump and quickly fill up. Right now, it costs $6.95 a gallon for regular, and although that’s a lot more […]
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
ABC10

Raley's O-N-E market opens in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new type of Raley's market is coming to Roseville and opens Thursday in the Plaza at Blue Oaks. The Raley's O-N-E Market is in west Roseville at the corner of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. O-N-E stands for organic nutrition education and focuses on ingredient transparency and minimally processed foods.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Channelocity

Most expensive Stockton neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Stockton in 2022 is 446,000, a 1.13% increase from 2021. "Stockton is situated in the San Joaquin Valley which is famous for its agricultural lands. The valley produces Grapes, Raisin, Almonds, Cotton, etc. on a large scale. However, the area is one of the most polluted regions in California."
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Farmer turns to UC Davis-developed tech to conserve water

WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — As the drought continues into the warmer months, farmers are looking for ways to help conserve water while still trying to keep their businesses afloat. One Yolo County grower has found a way to do that using a water monitoring tool that was developed at UC Davis. For the past twenty […]
WINTERS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Fed
CBS Sacramento

‘Ready To Change The World?’: Popular East Sacramento Butcher Shop Debuts Meat Vending Machine

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It started as out-of-the-box thinking. Eric Veldman-Miller, the owner of V. Miller Meats in East Sacramento, was just looking for ways to reach more customers. “We wanted to expand our hours,” Miller explains. “We wanted to expand to seven days originally.” A variety of factors, from staffing shortages to rising costs of supplies and a customer base heading back into the office after working from home, led him to think differently. “Over the last 6-8 months, we were seeing less and less of these people and we missed them,” Miller said. “So what we were able to do was, with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Power restored in Auburn for over 2,800 customers

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) are currently responding to a power outage in the areas Auburn, Rocklin, Lincoln and News Castle that started at 9:04 a.m., according to PG&E. PG&E estimates that 2,831 customers were affected by the outage that was caused along a circuit enabled with Enhanced Powerline Safety […]
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

How new homes in California are getting fire-ready

More and more homes are going up across the region in Northern California that not only look good — they're also fire-ready. As the drought conditions continue across the state, home builders like Tri Pointe Homes came up with ways to maximize homes withstanding a wildfire. It all comes...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
FOX40

Amazon to begin ‘Prime Air’ drone delivery in Lockeford, Calif.

LOCKEFORD, Calif. (KTXL) — Amazon announced on Monday that customers in Lockeford, California will among the first to be able to receive some shipments via drone later this year. Amazon said it is working to get permission from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and local officials in Lockeford to make drone deliveries. “Lockeford residents will […]
LOCKEFORD, CA
mymotherlode.com

CA Lawmakers Pass Budget That Newsom Opposes

Sacramento, CA — Wednesday is the Constitutional deadline for California lawmakers to pass a budget in order to still receive a paycheck. Yesterday the Senate and Assembly approved a $300 billion operating budget, but it is opposed by Governor Gavin Newsom, and he will not sign it. Unlike many...
FOX40

HHS secretary Becerra tests positive for COVID-19 again

President Joe Biden’s top health official has again tested positive for COVID-19, less than a month after he came down with virus symptoms while on a trip to Germany. U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra woke up with symptoms again Monday morning and tested positive afterward, spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said. His symptoms are mild and he is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
natomasbuzz.com

Twin Rivers Unified Selling Vacant Property

The Twin Rivers Unified School District is selling a vacant 8.21-acre parcel in the Hamptons neighborhood of north Natomas. The school district has owned the rectangular-shaped, undeveloped parcel at 891 Greg Thatch Circle since 2010 when the property title was transferred from the former Rio Linda Union High School District.
FOX40

What are the fines for wasting water in Sacramento?

(KTXL) — Currently, the city of Sacramento is on a “water alert,” which is asking residents and businesses to reduce their water usage by 20%.  Under a “water alert,” fines for water waste are doubled and car washing is limited to the city’s watering days, according to the city’s website.  What are Sacramento’s water-wasting fines? […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy