ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa woman celebrates 112th birthday

By KCCI staff
KWQC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDes Moines, Iowa (KCCI) – A woman in Iowa keeps adding candles to her...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Kwik Trip Has Called Out Casey’s on Social Media

A couple of days ago, the gas station Kwik Trip made a (now deleted) bold statement on their official Facebook page. The company posted:. "Does Casey's have the best gas station pizza? Yes. But does Casey's have the worst everything else? Also yes." Kwik Trip is a family-owned company based...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Urbandale teacher crowned Miss Iowa

DAVENPORT — A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. 24-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
KWQC

Iowa schools receiving $100 million for school safety

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a $100 million investment in school safety across the state Tuesday. The announcement came three weeks after the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas and now local school districts are figuring out what they can do to improve school safety with the funding.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa pet rescue and adoption center discusses cat adoption

Storms move into the northeastern Iowa area in the afternoon and evening. Police say Ryan Floerchinger charged at an officer, knocked him to the ground and started punching him in the face. Breaking down Iowa's job market and economy. Updated: 6 hours ago. National Economic council deputy director Bharat Ramamurti...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Howard Taft
KCCI.com

'Never forgotten': Iowa project helps families who’ve lost a child

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 3,400 babies die unexpectedly each year, but an Iowa family who lost one of their own is on a mission to help those grieving families. KCRG reports Angelo and Karissa Taylor experienced the worst pain a parent could have when their son Karim died at just 7 months old in 2016.
KWQC

Gov. Reynolds signs bill making elder abuse a crime

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds signed bill SF 522 that will make elder abuse a crime for the first time in Iowa’s history. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature. Iowa previously criminalized the abuse of dependent adults with caretakers, but now multiple forms of abuse are criminalized. Those committing financial exploitation, emotional abuse, physical abuse, or sexual abuse now will be held accountable with more enhanced penalties that range from serious misdemeanors to felonies.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cakes#Kcci#Cnn
KCCI.com

Extreme heat returns in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A tornado watch is in effect for the following counties in northeast Iowa and east central Iowa until 10 p.m:. Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Benton, Jackson, Jones, and Linn Counties. Summary:. Storms clear tonight and will leave us with sunnier skies...
KWQC

Quad Cities area 4th of July fireworks and activities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad Cities area. You can also submit an event here. Davenport: The largest firework show in the Quad Cities, Red White and Boom is happening once again, starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Davenport and Rock Island will be shooting fireworks off from two barges in the Mississippi River.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Wind and hail strips Iowa farm's crops to nothing

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Last week's storm destroyed several crops for one Iowa farm about an hour away from Council Bluffs. They were still able to make it out to Sunday's Omaha Farmer's Market but Bridgewater Farms has new challenges ahead, KETV reports. Usually, Bridgewater Farms has a lot...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Longevity
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa nurse involved in prison vaccine overdose is fired and fined $500

An Iowa nurse fired last year for mistakenly giving prison inmates six times the normal dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been fined $500. (Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury) One of the nurses fired by the state for mistakenly giving prison inmates six times the normal dose of the...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Leach Ends Reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen

A 2022 Pella High School graduate has wrapped up her year-long reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen. Maggie Leach has served the Miss America organization as Iowa’s representative after she first crowned last summer. Leach was involved in several activities at Pella High School, including speech and drama, show choir, cheerleading, and golf, and as a middle school student, brought her non-profit Operation Share the Load to the community, donating laundry supplies and holding fundraising drives for quarters to give to those in need. Maggie will attend the University of Alabama this fall with a focus on broadcast journalism and will also compete on the school’s speech forensics team. Hear more from Leach about the past year as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Restaurants in All of Iowa

The US dubs Iowa State “America’s heartland” because it is home to dozens of restaurants in the real Midwest. Tourists and locals have the opportunity to devour the tastiest meals in Iowa’s biggest cities like Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Iowa City, in particular, is regarded as UNESCO’s world’s first city of literature. So, you have plenty of reasons to learn about the state’s history while enjoying local and culture-specific cuisines. Below are the 20 best restaurants in the state.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy