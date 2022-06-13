ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Beach-Combing Hike Planned June 18th at Indiana Dunes National Park

By karlberner
xrock1039.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Dunes National Park invites residents to join a ranger for a beach-combing hike at Central Avenue Beach. Park officials say the...

xrock1039.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Road work continues on State Road 2, 45th Ave.

The closure of State Road 2 in Porter County is moving to the next phase. As soon as Friday, the intersection with Horse Prairie Avenue/Smoke Road will mostly reopen, but the Indiana Department of Transportation says minor work will continue in the northeast corner. But State Road 2 will be...
Inside Indiana Business

Plans for Gary waste-to-fuel plant continue despite delays

A California-based bioenergy company is continuing plans to build a $600 million waste-to-fuel plant in Gary and while addressing concerns from residents. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc. is in the midst of engineering design work for the facility, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
GARY, IN
awesomemitten.com

Don’t Miss the US-12 Heritage Trail Michigan Road Trip [Itinerary]

Planning a road trip along US-12 Heritage Trail in Michigan? Awesome Mitten contributor Aaron Cruz shares his experience and suggestions to help you plan your own Michigan road trip itinerary!. Editor’s Note: This article was originally written during the summers of 2016 and 2017. It has been updated for accuracy....
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Third Thursdays in downtown Mishawaka

You’ve heard of First Fridays and Second Saturdays but Third Thursdays events are coming to downtown Mishawaka beginning this week. From 5 to 9 tomorrow, attendees can walk along the Mishawaka river walk that spans from Central Park to Kamm Island and stop at participating businesses like InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop, Chicory Cafe, Doc Pierce’s, Hacienda and more for specials and deals throughout the night. There will also be live music and activities scattered throughout the walk. Organizers say this will be a year-round event, where every month will have its own theme and participating local businesses will be able to offerthe own specials around that theme. They hope more businesses will opt to participate in the future and say it’s a great opportunity to bring local businesses and the Mishawka community together. You can read more about Third Thursdays in the Mish events in today’s Market Basket column.
MISHAWAKA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
panoramanow.com

UpsaDaisy Market Comes To Chesterton On Sundays

Upsadaisy Market is a weekly outdoor, curated market specializing in vintage, artisan, and antique wares. It is part festival, part shopping experience with live music, demonstrations and food. Located in picturesque downtown Chesterton, Indiana. The Upsadaisy Market is a one of a kind shopping experience for pickers, hunters, and treasure...
CHESTERTON, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valparaiso presents 2022 paving plan

The city of Valparaiso is planning almost $5.7 million in street and sidewalk projects this year. City Engineer Mike Jabo discussed this year's projects with the city council Monday. "A lot of the roads were based on input . . . but a lot of it is we have a...
VALPARAISO, IN
chicagopopular.com

5 confirmed cases – Chicago

MEXICO CITY – The Mexican government has confirmed five cases of monkeypox in the country, but excludes that it could become a pandemic, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo López-Gatell said Tuesday. “We have some cases. We have already had five cases in Mexico: four cases in...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do
CBS Chicago

Fire damages insulation supply at roofing business in Hammond, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire destroyed a roofing business in Hammond, Indiana Fire officials said the fire burned roofing insulation, leading to structural damage at Gluth Roofing, located at 6701 Osborn Ave.Fireworks are the suspected cause of the fire. Roofing insulation used for schools was destroyed, causing a hit to the company already suffering from supply issues. Gluth roofing had another fire at the business in June of 2020.
HAMMOND, IN
22 WSBT

Monday night storm wreaks havoc in parts of viewing area

Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc from Marcellus to Fort Wayne. With pockets of damage in other places. Indiana Michigan Power reports that 37,800 customers are still without power in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. A majority of those without power are in the Fort Wayne area. Midwest Energy &...
FORT WAYNE, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Summer cruises into downtown Lansing in first Cruise Night of the season

LANSING, Ill. (June 13, 2022) – Summer in Lansing officially kicked off with the first Cruise Night of 2022. An annual Lansing tradition, Cruise Night drew large crowds on Saturday, June 11. Although the skies were cloudy and there was a chance of rain, the weather didn’t ruin the fun; in fact, with steady temperatures in the 70s, the weather was perfect for a night spent outdoors.
LANSING, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WGNtv.com

Tornado Warning – Porter and Lake CO, IN

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Whiting, or near East Chicago, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado, quarter size hail and 80 mph winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Munster around 735 PM CDT. Schererville, Highland and Griffith around 740 PM CDT. Gary and Merrillville around 745 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Hobart, Crown Point, Lake Station, New Chicago, South Haven, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Winfield, Valparaiso and Hebron. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 29. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 21. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 248 and 261.
CBS Chicago

Virtual job fair takes place Wednesday with more than 25 companies participating

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Attention job seekers: you could find your next position on Wednesday and you don't have to leave your home to find it.HireX is holding a virtual job fair from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. More than 25 companies will be looking for workers, including Walmart, Exxon Mobil and Amazon. Interviews could happen right away, virtually.Click here to register and find more information about the virtual event.
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

‘Military Makeover with Montel’ days away from Michigan City home reveal

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 200 local workers are helping to give Michigan City Army veteran Michael Stupar the home of his dreams, thanks to the Lifetime TV series Military Makeover with Montel. “We can’t do our show without all the amazing partners that helped pull it off....
shareable.net

How Corey Hagelberg is using art, culture and collaboration to help heal his community

When you first meet Corey Hagelberg, he may seem quiet, unassuming even. But underneath the modest demeanor is a true cultural innovator. Hagelberg, 38, is a social justice artist, community gardener and founder and Executive Director of the Calumet Artist Residency. He’s an active proponent of the arts and is invested in localized regenerative efforts to reconstruct his hometown of Gary, Indiana into a self-sustaining entity.
GARY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy