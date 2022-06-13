Beach-Combing Hike Planned June 18th at Indiana Dunes National Park

The closure of State Road 2 in Porter County is moving to the next phase. As soon as Friday, the intersection with Horse Prairie Avenue/Smoke Road will mostly reopen, but the Indiana Department of Transportation says minor work will continue in the northeast corner. But State Road 2 will be...
A California-based bioenergy company is continuing plans to build a $600 million waste-to-fuel plant in Gary and while addressing concerns from residents. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc. is in the midst of engineering design work for the facility, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
Planning a road trip along US-12 Heritage Trail in Michigan? Awesome Mitten contributor Aaron Cruz shares his experience and suggestions to help you plan your own Michigan road trip itinerary!. Editor’s Note: This article was originally written during the summers of 2016 and 2017. It has been updated for accuracy....
You’ve heard of First Fridays and Second Saturdays but Third Thursdays events are coming to downtown Mishawaka beginning this week. From 5 to 9 tomorrow, attendees can walk along the Mishawaka river walk that spans from Central Park to Kamm Island and stop at participating businesses like InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop, Chicory Cafe, Doc Pierce’s, Hacienda and more for specials and deals throughout the night. There will also be live music and activities scattered throughout the walk. Organizers say this will be a year-round event, where every month will have its own theme and participating local businesses will be able to offerthe own specials around that theme. They hope more businesses will opt to participate in the future and say it’s a great opportunity to bring local businesses and the Mishawka community together. You can read more about Third Thursdays in the Mish events in today’s Market Basket column.
Upsadaisy Market is a weekly outdoor, curated market specializing in vintage, artisan, and antique wares. It is part festival, part shopping experience with live music, demonstrations and food. Located in picturesque downtown Chesterton, Indiana. The Upsadaisy Market is a one of a kind shopping experience for pickers, hunters, and treasure...
The city of Valparaiso is planning almost $5.7 million in street and sidewalk projects this year. City Engineer Mike Jabo discussed this year's projects with the city council Monday. "A lot of the roads were based on input . . . but a lot of it is we have a...
MEXICO CITY – The Mexican government has confirmed five cases of monkeypox in the country, but excludes that it could become a pandemic, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo López-Gatell said Tuesday. “We have some cases. We have already had five cases in Mexico: four cases in...
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire destroyed a roofing business in Hammond, Indiana Fire officials said the fire burned roofing insulation, leading to structural damage at Gluth Roofing, located at 6701 Osborn Ave.Fireworks are the suspected cause of the fire. Roofing insulation used for schools was destroyed, causing a hit to the company already suffering from supply issues. Gluth roofing had another fire at the business in June of 2020.
Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc from Marcellus to Fort Wayne. With pockets of damage in other places. Indiana Michigan Power reports that 37,800 customers are still without power in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. A majority of those without power are in the Fort Wayne area. Midwest Energy &...
LANSING, Ill. (June 13, 2022) – Summer in Lansing officially kicked off with the first Cruise Night of 2022. An annual Lansing tradition, Cruise Night drew large crowds on Saturday, June 11. Although the skies were cloudy and there was a chance of rain, the weather didn’t ruin the fun; in fact, with steady temperatures in the 70s, the weather was perfect for a night spent outdoors.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Whiting, or near East Chicago, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado, quarter size hail and 80 mph winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Munster around 735 PM CDT. Schererville, Highland and Griffith around 740 PM CDT. Gary and Merrillville around 745 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Hobart, Crown Point, Lake Station, New Chicago, South Haven, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Winfield, Valparaiso and Hebron. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 29. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 21. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 248 and 261.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for Indiana’s first tiny house veteran village. Mishawaka’s “Troop Town” tiny homes would serve as transitional housing for homeless veterans and provide mental health and employment services to residents. Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood and other...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Attention job seekers: you could find your next position on Wednesday and you don't have to leave your home to find it.HireX is holding a virtual job fair from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. More than 25 companies will be looking for workers, including Walmart, Exxon Mobil and Amazon. Interviews could happen right away, virtually.Click here to register and find more information about the virtual event.
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 200 local workers are helping to give Michigan City Army veteran Michael Stupar the home of his dreams, thanks to the Lifetime TV series Military Makeover with Montel. “We can’t do our show without all the amazing partners that helped pull it off....
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana is cleaning up storm damage after last night. In Mishawaka, heavy winds knocked debris and trees into the streets, and cars parked along them were not safe. Near the corner of Linden Avenue and Miami Club Drive, tree limbs came down, badly damaging...
When you first meet Corey Hagelberg, he may seem quiet, unassuming even. But underneath the modest demeanor is a true cultural innovator. Hagelberg, 38, is a social justice artist, community gardener and founder and Executive Director of the Calumet Artist Residency. He’s an active proponent of the arts and is invested in localized regenerative efforts to reconstruct his hometown of Gary, Indiana into a self-sustaining entity.
