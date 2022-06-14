Cooking oil stolen from Polk restaurant

POCONO TWP., Pa. - Police are on the hunt for the man suspected of stealing over $700 worth of cash from a Monroe County pet salon. Pocono Township Police say the burglary happened on May 11 at 9:30 p.m. at the Spoiled Rotten Pet Salon on Stadden Road in Tannersville.
A drug raid conducted by members of the Monroe County Drug Task Force Tuesday at the Roadway Motel, Delaware Water Gap, resulted in four people being arrested and the confiscation of heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine. Charged are Amanda Petrizzo, 37, of Cresco, Bobby Young, 40, of Kunkletown, Robert Benjamin,...
State police at Frackville are investigating a burglary at a Schuylkill County business. Troopers said on May 11 at 1:58 a.m. troopers responded to the Dollar General Store located off Route 895 (Summer Valley Road), in East Brunswick Township, for a reported burglary. A preliminary investigation determined a single person arrived at the front of the store and smashed the front glass doors with a rock.
Two people escaped injury Wednesday afternoon when involved in a crash in Rush Township. The accident occurred around 3 p.m. along Route 309 just north of the intersection with Ben Titus Road. It appeared a car traveling north entered the right berm hitting large rocks before flipping onto its roof. The pair were evaluated at the scene by members of the McAdoo Ambulance. The Hometown Fire Company responded maintaining traffic control at the scene. State police at Frackville are investigating the incident.
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Monroe County after allegedly leading police on a chase. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, say Darius Scott was wanted on a warrant when police found him driving in Mount Pocono. When they tried to pull him over, he...
Two Monroe County residents lost nearly $4,000 in an attempt to purchase a dog. State police at Fern Ridge said 61-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, both of Brodheadsville, Chestnuthill Township, posted an advertisement on Facebook searching to purchase a puppy. They received a response and paid $3,994 via Zelle. The seller provided multiple excuses on the delay and the dog was never delivered. The seller then asserted they were unable to feed the dog and it died during the transport from Virginia to Pennsylvania.
Two teenagers were fortunate to escape a rollover accident on I-78 east in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, with either minor injuries or no injuries at all, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast. According to police, the wreck happened near mile marker 68.5 at approximately...
Pennsylvania State Police released information on the following crashes:. • A Schuylkill County driver was involved in a one-vehicle crash in Lehigh County on May 24 at 10:06 p.m. State police at Bethlehem said Carisa L. Giniewski, 19, of Tamaqua, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Route 309...
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a sight no business owner ever wants to see — a vehicle through the front of their store, but for Frank Micele, the nightmare came true when a car smashed into his antique shop on Main Street in Stroudsburg. "I had crystal. I had...
A 44-year-old Monroe County man sought on felony drug charges was arrested after a chase Wednesday in which he struck three vehicles, including a Pennsylvania State Police cruiser and a local police K-9 unit, Pocono Mountain Regional police report. Darius Scott, of Coolbaugh Township, faces two sets of charges, one...
DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators with the Monroe County Drug Task Force announced the arrest of four people in a back-to-back drug raid at a Delaware Water Gap motel. According to the Monroe County District Attorneys office, on Tuesday, investigators executed drug raids at the Roadway Motel on Broad Street in Delaware Water […]
A Monroe County man was jailed on Monday, charged with attempted homicide. State police at Stroudsburg said at 4:11 a.m. Monday troopers were dispatched to Resica Falls Road in Middle Smithfield Township, for a report of a shooting. Through an investigation it was determined that an altercation took place within...
State police at Hazleton released information on the following cases:. • A Carbon County man is facing charges following an incident that occurred on June 9 at 10:52 a.m. in Hazle Township, Luzerne County. State police at Hazleton said troopers were monitoring traffic on Stockton Road, near the intersection with...
A Schuylkill County driver is facing charges after she left the scene of a crash. State police at Schuylkill Haven said Crystal J. Weber, 39, of Orwigsburg, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt eastbound on West Adamsdale Road in North Manheim Township when her vehicle struck a legally parked 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The front passenger side struck the rear driver’s side.
BARTONSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The owners of a Chick-fil-A in the Poconos are pleading for the public’s help in finding the trailer that was stolen over the weekend. The trailer was stolen from the chick-fil-a in Bartonsville around midnight Sunday. The owner says there was up to $20,000 worth of supplies inside and that she […]
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police say three young teenagers are responsible for driving around a Northampton County township and throwing river rocks at houses and vehicles. The three 13-year-olds, who were not identified because of their age, were charged Wednesday with 15 misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and 9 summary offenses in the spree around Forks Township in February, police said.
A Carbon County jury panel found a Tamaqua man not guilty of indecent assault and furnishing alcohol to a minor following a trial that began Monday afternoon and ended with the verdict on Wednesday afternoon. Marcello Russo, 44, was charged by Summit Hill police for an incident at his restaurant...
On Wednesday, West Penn firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to cut open a car damaged in a rollover crash. Penn-Mahoning EMTs carefully removed a woman from the vehicle and took her to a nearby ambulance. Standing by, documenting the scene were a group of investigators - children in grades 3-7...
Three 13-year-olds are charged in a February vandalism spree that caused nearly $30,000 in damage to houses and vehicles across Forks Township, police report. Over the weekend of Feb. 19-21, township police responded to 24 criminal mischief reports, a news release issued Wednesday says. During the early morning hours, the teenagers threw river rocks and landscaping stones and damaged 15 vehicle windows and nine house windows, as well as garage doors and shutters, police said. The current loss estimate is $29,119.92, police said.
One person was hospitalized and both were charged following a fight that broke out at a Warren County QuickChek, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to the dispute at the Mountain Avenue store in Hackettstown found Eric Boe, 55, of Great Meadows, sitting on the ground and bleeding from his face as William Diaz-Santiago, 35, was holding him down around 2:25 p.m. on Monday, June 13, local police said.
