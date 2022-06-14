Cooking oil stolen from Polk restaurant

Two Monroe County residents lost nearly $4,000 in an attempt to purchase a dog. State police at Fern Ridge said 61-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, both of Brodheadsville, Chestnuthill Township, posted an advertisement on Facebook searching to purchase a puppy. They received a response and paid $3,994 via Zelle. The seller provided multiple excuses on the delay and the dog was never delivered. The seller then asserted they were unable to feed the dog and it died during the transport from Virginia to Pennsylvania.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO