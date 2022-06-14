ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa woman celebrates 112th birthday

By KCCI staff
KYTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDes Moines, Iowa (KCCI) – A woman in Iowa keeps adding candles to her...

www.ky3.com

Radio Iowa

Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to make one stop in Iowa

A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer — in Tama. The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around-the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman.
TAMA, IA
KCAU 9 News

Gunshots fired during central Iowa carnival

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police were called to Valley West Mall Wednesday evening after shots were fired during a public carnival.  A witness claimed there were at least three shots fired in a parking lot where a carnival was being held. The crowd then began running.  Police were seen searching an area near […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Kwik Trip Has Called Out Casey’s on Social Media

A couple of days ago, the gas station Kwik Trip made a (now deleted) bold statement on their official Facebook page. The company posted:. "Does Casey's have the best gas station pizza? Yes. But does Casey's have the worst everything else? Also yes." Kwik Trip is a family-owned company based...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa reports some Primary election errors due to machine malfunctions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Voting machines used in last week's Iowa primaries malfunctioned, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said. KCRG reports just a few dozen errors have been reported, but it's raising a lot of eyebrows because those machines are used in most Iowa counties. That includes...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa pet rescue and adoption center discusses cat adoption

Storms move into the northeastern Iowa area in the afternoon and evening. Police say Ryan Floerchinger charged at an officer, knocked him to the ground and started punching him in the face. Breaking down Iowa's job market and economy. Updated: 6 hours ago. National Economic council deputy director Bharat Ramamurti...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Iowa flooding caused by rain totals topping 4″

IOWA — Thunderstorms making their way through Iowa dropped more than four inches of rain in some spots overnight causing flash flooding early Wednesday. There’s also damage being reported from strong winds in the southwest part of the state. The highest rain totals that have been reported to the National Weather Service since midnight came […]
IOWA STATE
KLEM

Monday News, June 13

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Plymouth County and a broad area of Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Minnesota from 1 to 9 pm this afternoon and evening. Expect high heat and high humidity during that period. Le Mars’ forecast is for a high of 100 degrees.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. A self-taught livestock auctioneer from Dunlap, Iowa has been named the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. Will Epperly works for Dunlap Livestock Auction, and West Point Livestock Auction in West Point, Nebraska. Held in Shipshewana, Indiana, the 58th annual competition was presented by the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA).
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Sen. Grassley, Franken campaigns spar over KKK reference

Sen. Chuck Grassley's campaign likened his opponent, Mike Franken, to Nancy Pelosi and tweeted a FOX News link Tuesday that says Franken wants to make Iowa more liberal.The other side: The retired U.S. Navy Admiral Franken responded via Twitter Wednesday with a 1980 newspaper clip from the Sioux City Journal. The tweet has since been deleted.In it, Grassley was named by the Ku Klux Klan as one of 50 congressmen and senators that "deserve White Christian Patriots' support for re-election due to his record," the 42-year-old story said.In an online response, Michaela Sundermann, a spokesperson for Grassley's campaign, called Franken's campaign "disgusting." Franken’s since-deleted tweet via an earlier screenshot of his Twitter feedReality check: Candidates can't always control who support them and we found no evidence that Grassley sought the KKK's support.Grassley "doesn’t have a racist bone in his body," Sundermann said in a statement to Axios Wednesday. He has worked to strengthen hate crime laws, fought inequities in the United State Department of Agriculture loan program for Black farmers and was an early leader in the Voting Rights Act, she said.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Hours of storms leave trail of damage across SE Nebraska and SW Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — A series of severe thunderstorms rolled across southeast Nebraska and southwestern Iowa overnight, damaging trees and cutting power to thousands in their wake. A tornado warning was issued for Northern Lancaster County around 10:43 p.m. Tuesday when spotters reported a tornado along Interstate 80 west of Lincoln near Malcolm.
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa producer thankful severe storms missed his farm

Iowa producer thankful severe storms missed his farm. A southwest Iowa farmer says his farm wasn’t impacted by recent severe storms in his area. Jeff Jorgenson raises corn and soybeans near Sidney in Fremont County. “Red Oak had some hail, over by Clarinda there was hail, up by Silver City and a little south of Malvern,” he said. “There’s been hail around and obviously we know the state of Nebraska has had some real hailstorms. We probably dodged some bullets in that regard compared to the state of Nebraska.”
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Extreme heat returns in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A tornado watch is in effect for the following counties in northeast Iowa and east central Iowa until 10 p.m:. Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Benton, Jackson, Jones, and Linn Counties. Summary:. Storms clear tonight and will leave us with sunnier skies...

